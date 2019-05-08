LETTER: South Africans must stop retreating into their racial laagers

As someone who serves in the senior decision-making structures of the DA, I can assure you that Mmusi Maimane is very much in control of his party, no matter what Carol Paton may say to the contrary (DA, ANC likely to bleed votes in Western Cape provincial election, May 6). Her assertion that Maimane is controlled by “white bosses” within the DA is simply not true.

Worse, her thinking seems to be based in, and perpetuates, a black inferiority-white superiority complex. Is it unimaginable to her that a black man can lead a party of all races?

Chris Hani warned that the most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. The DA’s federal leader, eight out of nine provincial leaders, all three of its metro mayors and seven out of nine premier candidates are black, and yet Paton asserts the DA’s real leadership is white.

In this case “the oppressed” is all those South Africans suffering under the patronage-driven politics of the ANC. SA is being held back by patronage politics, and yet the oppressors use race to divide us and entrench their power.

SA will know neither peace nor broad prosperity until we stop voting along racial lines and start voting for the ingredients of all successful democracies: the rule of law, a market-driven economy and a capable state that delivers opportunities to all.

This is exactly Maimane’s mission — to build a nonracial consensus at the very centre of our politics. That consensus can only be built around the constitution. It requires us to vote according to our values rather than according to our racial identities.

On the eve of the most important election since 1994, it is irresponsible to perpetuate the notion that a black leader cannot lead a diverse party.

The truth is, Maimane has championed the value of diversity and, indeed, the party’s lists, leadership, activist corps and voter base are the most diverse of any sizable party in SA. This is the only way to build a strong, credible alternative to the ANC, the only way to build a peaceful, broadly prosperous SA.

Maimane is asking SA to be brave, not to retreat into our racial laagers, but to vote together for a capable state that can deliver opportunities to all people, no matter their race or religion.

The DA will win the Western Cape because we have undeniably built a capable state here that delivers to all. At the end of the day, people vote to improve their lives. Objectively, we have achieved far better educational, healthcare, service delivery and job creation outcomes here than any other province.

At 23%, broad unemployment in the Western Cape is 14 percentage points lower than the SA average of 37%. We retained 63% of the 2016 grade 10 cohort in school so that they wrote matric in 2018. No other province managed to retain even 50%. Life expectancy in the Western Cape is the highest, having grown by a projected seven years since the DA took over a decade ago. We achieved 83% clean audits here, with Gauteng coming a distant second at 52%.

This is why Ratings Afrika’s Municipal Financial Stability Index 2019 rates DA-led Western Cape as SA’s top-performing province for financial stability and governance. And this is why we will win the Western Cape here and keep making progress.

South Africans of all races need to be bold and vote for a shared future, not a divided past. Maimane is leading that movement, building One SA for All.

Solly Malatsi

DA national spokesperson