Anti-business leaders doom SA to spluttering economic growth

All politicians say they want to help the country prosper, but far too much of what passes for policy proposals would do no such thing. Too many political parties have not thought sufficiently and carefully about what drives growth. Worse, they believe it is quite possible — and sensible — to be in favour of growth while also being convinced that business is basically evil.

In a series of briefs dubbed Agenda 2019, the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) has encouraged voters to go beyond the slogans, ask hard questions and demand answers on key issues before casting their votes.

The contradiction between claiming to be pro-growth while harbouring a deep anti-business animus is in the DNA of South African politics, especially the governing alliance. This inconsistency is exposed when we consider that collectively business is responsible for the bulk of economic activity in SA.

Business employs more than five times as many people as the government does, invests much more than the government (and does so far more efficiently), generates all of SA’s foreign exchange earnings and pays a large proportion of all the taxes the government collects.

Add to that the dividend flows that finance retirement for both private- and public-sector workers, and the fact that business provides all but a small fraction of the goods and services that households consume every day.

Put this all together and it is blindingly obvious that business makes an enormous contribution to our collective welfare. It beggars belief that so many politicians adopt so hostile a rhetorical attitude to it.

There are many reasons why politicians do this, of course. Chief among them are the Marxist and quasi-Marxist interpretations they apply to SA’s current realities and historical evolution. Some talk about the exploitation of today’s workers or that firms that provide health care are “vultures”.

Some see a deep, instrumental connection between business and apartheid, and draw from that dubious premise the even more dubious conclusion that poverty and inequality must somehow be good for business and/or that business must be the cause of them.

Dubious as these claims are, it is undoubtedly easy to make them because SA’s electorate has been primed to see business as the villain, a casting that plays off the country’s exceptionally high levels of inequality, the blame for which is widely interpreted to be a consequence of business’s greed, which supposedly drives down wages.

Apart from the fact this is not true, it reveals one of the features of much of the anti-business rhetoric that is often on display. This is the confusion between the notion of business as an interest group and the notion of business as an activity.

When people think of business as an interest group, what they are thinking of is an entity of some kind that is composed of people who are presumptively rich and selfish and who dominate the “commanding heights” of the economy, pulling the levers of power. This is the recipe for conceiving business as a villain. A much more productive conversation could be had if business were thought of as an activity, as the process by which the factors of production are combined to create value and to deliver goods and services to customers.