Deeply held beliefs still harm black women in particular in corporates

Statistic SA paints such a gloomy picture on the prevalent gender pay gap in the country when they cited in their Economic Empowerment 2001-2017 Report that was published in 2018 that males continue to participate in the labour market at a higher rate than their female counterparts, despite the number of females in the workforce still exceeding that of males. The gap between male and female participation rates also remained relatively stable over the past 16 years, with a 12.4 percentage point difference in 2001 and 12.1 percentage points in 2017.

It is true therefore that the subjugation of women as a class is underpinned by unequal career growth opportunities into senior and top management positions, pay discrimination and unequal access to the means of production. The deeply held attitudes and beliefs about the potential of women, in particular black women in corporates, seeks to perpetrate economic inequality to say the least. Perhaps now is the time that we put women’s experiences at the centre of the analysis pact that offers fresh insights to the prevailing political, business and economic challenges.

The gender pay gap — a discriminatory practice that is waged against women in the workplace — needs a humane business society that will create new possibilities, which will help women to explore and display their talents and skills without fear of failure or being judged.

McKinsey noted in one of its studies that the invisible barriers women face in the workplace are also poorly understood because companies give considerably less recognition to them since they are intangible and difficult to articulate. These barriers are possible more dangerous than visible barriers because they are so subtle, negatively impacting women’s experiences, performance and undermining the efforts of gender equality within corporates.

Corporates need to pay attention to subtle cultural and societal norms and how they affect dynamics in the workplace. Additionally, structural forms of inequality, sociopolitical regimes, cultures as well as diverse geographic territories have been aspects that are underrepresented in the gender frameworks leaving organisations with a shallow understanding of gendered dynamics or completely ignoring them.

SA has a number of transformative policies and a notable Employment Equity Act; however, this act has proven to be timid and lacks bite in prohibiting discriminatory practices against women in the workplace.

If this act seeks to promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment, why is unequal pay for work of equal value still the order of the day? Even though reliance could be placed on the regulatory arm of the state, SA is longing for a responsible corporate leadership attitude and corporate systems that will see women as equal players both in business and in the companies they work for.

