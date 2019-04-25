JONATHAN JANSEN: Race essentialism has no place in research
Misplaced study on coloured women a gobsmacking display of arrogance and ignorance
25 April 2019 - 09:17
All hell broke loose last week when Twitter posted a study by five white SA women on “cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women”.
Before I even read the research report I knew this was racist nonsense not only because of the unsubtle subtitle of the journal, “Normal and Dysfunctional Development”. Time and time again I have come across SA research that links a medical or psychological malady to the race of a group of people defined by apartheid as coloured or Indian or African or white.
