JONATHAN JANSEN: Race essentialism has no place in research

Extract

All hell broke loose last week when Twitter posted a study by five white SA women on “cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women”.

Before I even read the research report I knew this was racist nonsense not only because of the unsubtle subtitle of the journal, “Normal and Dysfunctional Development”. Time and time again I have come across SA research that links a medical or psychological malady to the race of a group of people defined by apartheid as coloured or Indian or African or white.