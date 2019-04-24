Mafia-style BEE ‘tenderpreneurs’ killing business with economic terrorism

SA urgently needs a sustained crackdown on all forms of crime, from the most heinous to the apparently benign. That crackdown should focus as much on those in the private sector and ordinary individuals as it should on those in the public sector. We need a sustained effort aimed at inculcating a new culture of zero tolerance for crime.

While we welcome the good work done so far by the various commissions of inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, we wait with bated breath to see if widespread arrests, prosecutions and convictions — especially of prominent, high-profile individuals — will follow. Were that to happen consistently, it would go a long way towards sending a powerful message to all and sundry not only that corruption will not be tolerated during the “new dawn” era, such as it is, but also that the commission of a crime will inevitably lead to dire consequences for those involved.

Precisely because of the kind of example that has been set by SA’s political leaders and some of their reckless pronouncements on the economy, in recent years the business community has been on the receiving end of a sustained campaign to harass and intimidate it. A new breed of opportunists — some of whom call themselves entrepreneurs — has sprung up in different parts of the country to target the business community.

Routinely, they target companies that have won tenders from the public sector and demand 30% sub-contracting of the said business to them. They unleash violence to take over construction sites and prevent any work from taking place unless the companies yield to their vile blackmail. Often, this is in addition to members of the local communities demanding to be prioritised for employment on those projects, even if they do not have the requisite skills, experience or expertise.

This terrible culture is fast spreading to different parts of the country, in the process posing a serious threat to investment. Some companies are known to have packed their bags and walked away from tenders they had won, while others have reconsidered their investments in SA — at a time when the country desperately requires investment to grow the economy and create jobs.

Among the companies that have been affected by this scourge of lawlessness have been members of employer associations affiliated to the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa). Many of them have laid charges against those involved in such acts of criminality and even obtained court interdicts, all to no avail. Others, on their own or in partnership with Seifsa, have registered their concerns with the various provincial governments and some national cabinet ministers.