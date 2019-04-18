Growing exodus depriving SA of wealth and skills

Overall, though, all three country categories show a marked increase in the number of SA immigrants between 2015 and 2017, and there are indications that this rate of increase accelerated significantly in 2018 and may accelerate even further in 2019. In response to our queries, one immigration consultancy in Australia reported that the number of inquiries from South Africans processed in 2018 was 77% higher than in 2015. For the first two months of 2019 the increase compared with 2015 was 228%.

The most comprehensive data on the education and skills of SA immigrants is from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Australia accounts for more than a fifth of SA emigrants (22.6%), and a large proportion of them are well educated.

According to the ABS, in 2016 more than two thirds of SA immigrants over the age of 15 had either a bachelor’s degree and above (38.5%), an advanced diploma or diploma (15.6%) or a level III or IV certificate (13.2%). Only 8.5% had less than 12 years of education. The proportion of highly educated SA immigrants was significantly higher than for the total population in Australia, where 22% have a bachelor degree and above and 8.9% an advanced diploma or diploma.

More than half of SA immigrants in Australia in 2016 were classified as either professionals (34.1%) or managers (16.9%). A further 13.8% were in clerical and administration, 11.5% technicians and trades, and 8.4% in community and personal services.

According to Australian government data, in the period 2011 to 2015 the top five occupations of entering SA nationals (in descending order) were accountants, ICT and software-related, engineers, teachers, and metal fitters and machinists. The weekly median family income of SA-born immigrants in 2016 was 39% higher than the median family income of the Australian-born population, a reflection of their relative skills and occupational status.

Emigration also leads to outflows of wealth from SA. There is no comprehensive data on the magnitude of wealth outflows, but there are indications. The first is sales of residential property. According to the FNB property barometer, the proportion of home sellers citing emigration has increased almost fourfold since 2013 to 7.8% in 2018. It is even higher in the upper income brackets.

The second indication is the number of high-worth individuals. Reports suggest that between 2012 and 2017 the number of individuals in SA with a net worth of over $5m declined by 3,030 — almost a quarter of the total — while the number of individuals with a net worth of over $50m declined by 140, more than a fifth of the total. The number of individuals with a net worth over $500m remained constant at 30.