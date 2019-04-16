How to navigate bureaucracy when relocating a business to the UK

More South African businesses are setting up subsidiaries in the UK, often as a hedging strategy in the uncertain economic climate in SA. In a country known for its bureaucracy, it’s not surprising that many businesses are daunted at the prospect of establishing a business in Britain.

Scott Brown, MD of Sable International UK, specialises in guiding companies through the process. He says the biggest issue is not registering the company but rather setting up a bank account.

Setting up a company

“In some areas, there’s no red tape at all. To incorporate a company is relatively quick and easy. The set-up can be done in 48 hours. Most people take the subsidiary option, as opposed to branch. When it comes to a branch, you would have to declare your overseas companies to the Company House Registrar in the UK and most people don’t want to do that,” says Brown.

The Companies Act of 2006 governs company law in England and Wales. A foreign company is required to register as an establishment with Companies House within one month of commencing business in the UK.

Once registered, an overseas entity established in the UK must file certain documents at the UK's Companies House. General information about the company, including its constituting documents and any accounts, are filed in accordance with the laws of the country in which it is incorporated. When these documents are filed, they become public record.

“The red tape is not necessarily created by the government; it’s actually created by the banks,” says Brown.

Opening a bank account

“After company registration, the next stage is the bank account; this is where things often become frustrating and painstakingly slow. There are certain formalities to be met from a ‘know your client’ and anti-money-laundering perspective. As a chartered accountancy firm, we are also obliged to adhere to these procedures and regulations. Usually, the proofs obtained when we gather information to act on your behalf will also be acceptable to a banking provider.

“We anticipate that the process of opening an account should normally take three to six months from start to finish. However, because we know there can be delays, especially on more complex structures, we usually open a designated managed trust account for you to use in the meantime,” says Brown.