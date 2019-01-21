EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Home affairs heads for fight with unions
Former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi's joke about a Free State farmer called Van der Merwe and a R15bn loan from a Russian financier needs a better punchline.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, a man deeply compromised by his own links to the Guptas, has been the vanguard in pushing for the Reserve Bank to be 100% state owned, warns Stuart Theobald.
Former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson does not buy the argument that SA's business community should vote ANC to avoid a coalition with the EFF. “More ANC MPs might even mean more of Ramaphosa’s enemies in the caucus — not fewer.”
Cigarettes selling for less than the tax of R17.85 per pack owed to Sars grew market share more than 25%, from 33% to 42% in the informal market, in just three months.
Edcon has secured a deal in principle to recapitalise the business, averting the possible sell-off of the retailer's brands or closure of the country's largest nonfood retailer.
AngloGold Ashanti's best bet is to get out of SA and leave Mponeng behind, an analyst told Bloomberg. “The costs never come down in South African gold.”