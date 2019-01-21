Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Home affairs heads for fight with unions

Cheap cigarettes grew market share more than 25% in three months, and Edcon secures a deal in principle to recapitalise the business

21 January 2019 - 13:37 Robert Laing
Minister of Home Affairs Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Minister of Home Affairs Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi's joke about a Free State farmer called Van der Merwe and a R15bn loan from a Russian financier needs a better punchline.

The department of home affairs cannot open its offices on weekends without a standoff with unions.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, a man deeply compromised by his own links to the Guptas, has been the vanguard in pushing for the Reserve Bank to be 100% state owned, warns Stuart Theobald.

Former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson does not buy the argument that SA's business community should vote ANC to avoid a coalition with the EFF. “More ANC MPs might even mean more of Ramaphosa’s enemies in the caucus — not fewer.”

Cigarettes selling for less than the tax of R17.85 per pack owed to Sars grew market share more than 25%, from 33% to 42% in the informal market, in just three months.

Edcon has secured a deal in principle to recapitalise the business, averting the possible sell-off of the retailer's brands or closure of the country's largest nonfood retailer.

AngloGold Ashanti's best bet is to get out of SA and leave Mponeng behind, an analyst told Bloomberg. “The costs never come down in South African gold.”

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Fixation on Guptas led SA to missing a bigger organised crime family

Markus Jooste has made a joke of SA’s corporate governance regime, writes Ann Crotty, and will banks rename their platinum credit cards ‘palladium’ ...
3 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is borrowing from lenders to pay other lenders

Another option for Eskom is issuing 10-year zero coupon bonds to the PIC in exchange for R100bn in cash, so canceling its debt
4 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Electioneering 2019 has solidly kicked off

The mixed messages of the ANC's manifesto, and Steinhoff directors — including Markus Jooste — get served
7 days ago

