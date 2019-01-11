EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Unlike his presidency, Zuma’s tweets are short and sweet
Why the ANC’s tenure is a bit like Aristotle’s Athens — ‘falling into mediocrity, confusion and destitution’
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
“We know things have not been okay in the past but we are rectifying things‚” President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured the audience at the opening of a R100m sports facility.
“The ‘regularisation’ of [former president Jacob Zuma’s] tax affairs after years of delinquency does not exculpate him any more than a thief who repays the stolen money, or a shop-lifter who attempts to replace the stolen goods on the shelf after he is caught,” says Colonel Johan du Plooy.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Hardly a man of letters like his predecessor Thabo Mbeki, who prefers essay-like Facebook posts, Zuma goes for short videos on Twitter.
A businessman who took the state to the Constitutional Court to ensure the Scorpions’ successor, the Hawks, were sufficiently independent of the executive, offers the ANC a history lesson.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
As anybody who tracked the slew of listeriosis-related statements issued between March and December 2018 will know, communication is not one of Tiger Brands’ strengths, writes Ann Crotty.