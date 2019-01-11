Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Unlike his presidency, Zuma’s tweets are short and sweet

Why the ANC’s tenure is a bit like Aristotle’s Athens — ‘falling into mediocrity, confusion and destitution’

11 January 2019 - 12:15 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/YURIZ

We know things have not been okay in the past but we are rectifying things‚” President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured the audience at the opening of a R100m sports facility.

“The ‘regularisation’ of [former president Jacob Zuma’s] tax affairs after years of delinquency does not exculpate him any more than a thief who repays the stolen money, or a shop-lifter who attempts to replace the stolen goods on the shelf after he is caught,” says Colonel Johan du Plooy.

Hardly a man of letters like his predecessor Thabo Mbeki, who prefers essay-like Facebook posts, Zuma goes for short videos on Twitter.

A businessman who took the state to the Constitutional Court to ensure the Scorpions’ successor, the Hawks, were sufficiently independent of the executive, offers the ANC a history lesson.

As anybody who tracked the slew of listeriosis-related statements issued between March and December 2018 will know, communication is not one of Tiger Brands’ strengths, writes Ann Crotty.

Investec is cheap, according to banking analysts.

SA produces the most platinum, and Russia the most palladium.

The history of politics shows ANC is a lost cause

The cyclical nature of governments shows why the governing party is bringing mediocrity, confusion and destitution
8 hours ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Pity Cyril Ramaphosa and his Sisyphean task this election year

Poor Cyril, having to play the superhero. His is a gargantuan task
8 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says he will use Jacob Zuma for ‘various tasks’ ahead of elections

Addressing Zuma, Ramaphosa said he had ‘passed on the baton to me’, and he would ‘run the race’ together with other ANC NEC members
2 days ago

