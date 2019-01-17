EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is borrowing from lenders to pay other lenders
Another option for Eskom is issuing 10-year zero coupon bonds to the PIC in exchange for R100bn in cash, so canceling its debt
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
A services group bribed union bosses to implement stoppages at mines until catering tenders were awarded to it, one of its former senior executives tells the state-capture inquiry.
The roles of former Transnet executives, including Siyabonga Gama, Brian Molefe, and Anoj Singh in the state-capture scandal may finally be aired in court.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
That Eskom could fail is now a real prospect, dragging SA into penury with it. Carol Paton asks how a bailout can be done.
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka suggests kicking the can of Eskom’s R100bn debt down the road by selling 10-year zero coupon bonds to the government pension fund.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Retail prices were slashed on the JSE on Thursday.
Sibanye-Stillwater’s ability to weather the gold strike stems from it no longer actually being a South African gold mining company.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
The company secretary’s safe was called “the oven”. Cash had to cool down before being moved.#StateCaptureInquiry— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) January 17, 2019
Very Visual
Graph of the day
This is an era in which airlines are recording record profits, while SAA is recording record losses.