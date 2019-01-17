Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is borrowing from lenders to pay other lenders

Another option for Eskom is issuing 10-year zero coupon bonds to the PIC in exchange for R100bn in cash, so canceling its debt

17 January 2019 - 12:23 Robert Laing
That Eskom could fail is now a real prospect, dragging SA into penury with it. Picture: 123RF/CHAINARONG CHOKRUNG
That Eskom could fail is now a real prospect, dragging SA into penury with it. Picture: 123RF/CHAINARONG CHOKRUNG

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

A services group bribed union bosses to implement stoppages at mines until catering tenders were awarded to it, one of its former senior executives tells the state-capture inquiry.

The roles of former Transnet executives, including Siyabonga Gama, Brian Molefe, and Anoj Singh in the state-capture scandal may finally be aired in court.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

That Eskom could fail is now a real prospect, dragging SA into penury with it. Carol Paton asks how a bailout can be done.

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka suggests kicking the can of Eskom’s R100bn debt down the road by selling 10-year zero coupon bonds to the government pension fund.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Retail prices were slashed on the JSE on Thursday.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s ability to weather the gold strike stems from it no longer actually being a South African gold mining company.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

This is an era in which airlines are recording record profits, while SAA is recording record losses.

EDITORIAL: Proposed guidelines, if implemented, only turn around SA’s troubled SOEs

The only thing that should shock South Africans is that the guidelines are not standard already
Opinion
1 month ago

SAA hires Vusi Pikoli to clean up its mess

Pikoli is currently an adviser to the state security minister and was suspended as NPA boss by Thabo Mbeki in 2007
National
1 day ago

Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony

Agrizzi is the former Bosasa COO, which was the beneficiary of huge contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread corruption
National
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Why Zimbabwe’s internet blackout will ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Although new to social media, ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank at centre of political ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Zero coupon bonds an elegant ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: When Eskom says jump, taxpayers ask: ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gigaba’s hiring spree has come back to haunt Eskom
Opinion / Columnists

Why Eskom should sell its plants — but still operate them
Opinion

Renewable energy’s dreadful costs and awful electricity
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.