EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Electioneering 2019 has solidly kicked off
The mixed messages of the ANC's manifesto, and Steinhoff directors — including Markus Jooste — get served
An undisclosed settlement amount has been described as “reasonable” by Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub and “ridiculous and insulting” by Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate.
“Policy has to be co-ordinated; it is fruitless if they work against each other,” Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine says of the mixed messages coming from the ANC's manifesto.
Whenever Justice Malala feels in need of a good laugh, he asks Google what Mzwanele Manyi has said in the past week.
Bankers generally believe in getting in the queue of creditors early by being first to initiate liquidation proceedings against shaky clients, a strategy that can lead to nasty public spats.
A lawsuit against Steinhoff's former CEOs Markus Jooste and Ben la Grange, former chair Christo Wiese and incumbent chair Heather Sonn has been initiated by LHL Attorneys.
Stock markets slumped on Monday after China's December import and export figures showed a shock contraction.