‘Made in China’ is fast becoming ‘sold to China’ — and SA should take note

Much has been said in recent years about the opulence of China’s new elite, and their outsized impact on anything from Swiss luxury watches to designer handbags and super yachts. Less recognised is how consumption in China is becoming more sophisticated and inclusive, as wealth spreads from urban centres to rural heartlands, bolstered by better-educated new generations who are both web-savvy and worldly-wise.

As rising protectionism and trade tensions create growing unease for businesses around the world, there is no better time for South African companies to take a fresh look at these new consumers and their potential to drive demand for goods from half a world away.

HSBC’s annual Navigator report predicts the value of China’s goods imports to grow at about 8% a year on average between 2017 and 2030, reflecting both demand for intermediate goods for processing and final goods to satisfy China’s increasingly wealthy population.

This is as China is bidding farewell to growth based on exports and state-led investments, and increasingly encouraging its 1.4-billion people to consume. Slowly but surely, the old model of “Made in China” goods heading to markets around the world is shifting to one where China is itself becoming a destination for products made elsewhere.

China is already a top export destination for goods from SA, including ore, steel, iron and mineral fuels, as well as wood pulp, fruit, nuts and raw hides among the top exports. China is SA’s largest goods export market with a value of $7.4bn in 2017, or 9.5% of total exports.

Symptomatic of this rebalancing was the recent China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Previous China-based trade fairs were all about what Chinese companies could sell to the world. This event, by contrast, focused on foreign companies showcasing products from food and medicines, to consumer electronics and cars selling into China — 30 of these were from SA, which was designated as a “guest of honour” country.