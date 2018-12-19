For Africa, China’s Belt and Road policy is both a challenge and an opportunity

Furthermore, studies of Chinese construction firms in Angola, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Zambia found that it is commonplace for these firms to employ a workforce in which up to 80% comprises locals. There are certainly debates to be had about the hiring of locals into managerial positions, as studies show that this is not done as often as one would hope, but the idea that Chinese financing equates to Chinese labour being brought over in large numbers does not reflect the realities of Chinese-African engagement.

It is true, as Kodongo (and my own research in SA) suggests, that Chinese projects and financing are generally opaque in nature, but in the end it is up to African states’ civil societies to demand transparency, and the proper use of funds as, after all, they are the ones who will be paying the bill. Yet it is also important to note that the vast majority of large-scale projects, whether they are financed by Chinese or Western institutions, face setbacks and cost over-runs (up to 90% and 50%, respectively, according to research by Flyvbjerg (2014)) and that the positive economic effects of large-scale infrastructure projects may not be felt for a decade or more.

Additionally, as per my own research, aspects such as labour and local content requirements are generally negotiated on a per-project basis and should be at the top of the list for African governments negotiating with their Chinese counterparts.

Infrastructure financing gap

In my opinion, Chinese engagement with the continent represents a significant opportunity for much-needed financing, technology transfer, and development. As per the African Development Bank (2018), Africa has a $68bn to $108bn infrastructure financing gap that must be addressed. Moreover, African states can leverage China’s attempt to move up the manufacturing value chain to kick-start their own industrialisation initiatives.

In 20 years, we may be looking back at Ethiopia’s special economic zones (SEZ) and wondering why others didn’t attempt similar programmes (though, of course, without backwards links they may not have the desired effects). Similarly, African states would be well advised to attract private Chinese enterprise as opposed to limiting themselves to state-owned firms, as the lessons learned by Chinese firms could help incubate the continent’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This brings me to Kodongo’s conclusion, which I wholeheartedly agree with. Developing countries should scrutinise every word in a Chinese-backed project or loan — but not because China has worse intentions than other powers engaging with African states, but rather because that’s what good governance principles dictate. In SA, Chinese projects, such as the metallurgical complex in the Musina Makhado SEZ and the BAIC automobile factory, should be observed carefully, but they should also be seen as a significant opportunity for the country.

• Reboredo is a PhD candidate at Trinity College, Dublin.