Small business lobbies’ allegations against government are unfounded
Contrary to claims by Small Business Institute and Small Business Project, interventions by departments of trade & industry and small business development are based on research
On July 25 and 26 Business Day published demands by the Small Business Institute (SBI) and Small Business Project (SBP) for the closure of the department of small business development. The two claimed the country is “flying in the dark” as this department does not understand the realities of small business development. The SBI repeated the claims at its quarterly colloquium in November.
Enough is enough. While respecting their democratic right to criticise, SA also has a right to the other side of the story. For all we care, the two can continue with their phantasmagorias.
First, they spoke of fresh research and were even specific that it is incomplete. On what basis do they reach conclusions based on incomplete research? In any case, and for the record, they got the data from the government, and the department of small business development, as the mandate department, was at the centre. This speaks volumes of entities that release information to the media given to them in trust for analysis.
Their “finding” that only 28% of small businesses create jobs is history. Two years ago the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the University of Stellenbosch Bureau of Economic Research jointly released a report that says only 30% in the small business sector are formal, and these are the ones providing jobs. Strangely, or is it naively, the SBI and SBP gleefully spouted that in terms of their research, most employment comes from the 1,000 largest companies. Heavens, as only 30% of small businesses create jobs, it is only logical that most employment will come from these “largest” companies.
The SBI and SBP furthermore claimed that there is no baseline data on small business. Wragtig! In terms of small business 101, and as the Seda study shows, 70% of small businesses are informal and most have lifespans of anything from one month to 18 months. Any longitudinal study is problematic as the sample is inconsistent since it includes entities that could be gone come the next analysis. In any case, in 2016 the department of trade & industry (DTI) released a study on the small business sector and in 2017 the department of small business development released a similar report. The 2018 report is just about to be released. Thus, to insinuate that the department has not based interventions on research when it initiates studies into the sector is insulting.
Similarly, the SBI and SBP suggested there be a unit in the presidency to replace the department. Again, this is not new. In December 2011 a team set up by trade & industry minister Rob Davies and led by Septi Bukula investigated reasons why the return on investment into small business support is not up to expectations. It made a similar suggestion but involving a different entity. For various reasons, this is not possible. Nonetheless, the presidency houses the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation, which monitors government departments. It released a report on the department of small business development about six months ago.
There is no doubt that our small business sector is not where it should be, but the problem is broad and complex, beyond sloganeering and simple-mindedness, as if economic development is formula-driven and there are no intervening or obstructing variables. For instance, the economy is now open. Naturally, the traditional white-owned businesses will, as any business would, fight to retain their market share and instead increase it.
The World Bank and other multilaterals have decried the concentration in our economy, in which two or three big businesses dominate sectors. The already existing vertical and horizontal linkages, which also include value chains, entrench the incumbents and this makes entry by newcomers difficult.
The Competition Commission has released numerous reports on collusion and uncompetitive behaviour in the economy because of these high levels of concentration. My personal research, premised on what happens in other parts of the world, confirms the above. It reveals that the incumbents use their deep pockets, advanced technology, knowledge of markets and networks to protect their turf. Black business, more so small entities, are at an enormous disadvantage.
To make things worse, the implementation of BEE to integrate blacks into the economy has been awash with abuse. For instance, the president’s Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council and the DTI are investigating the practice of several companies that provide “training” to black small businesses by merely putting them in a “classroom” for a few days. They then force-feed them training courses without regard to levels of education, age of business, levels of turnover and so on. After the “training” they are given certificates. These courses and certificates are not monitored or accredited by the institutions created by law for this purpose and would never pass muster.
However, these companies charge their big clients enormous amounts of money, some of whom pay just to get this BEE thing off their slate, and even earn BEE points. Unsurprisingly, the black small businesses are still out in the cold despite this “training” or, to be precise, because of it. One company was charging R300,000 to train 10 domestics!
While competition is a reality in any free market economy, the economic structures, racial spatial status quo and realities of an environment inherited from apartheid make for a very uncompetitive environment and behaviour; and for shenanigans by established companies as illustrated above. Are the SBI and SBP oblivious to this or looking the other way? Regardless, we have a duty to create the SA future generations, black and white, are entitled to.
Amendments to competition law and broad-based BEE legislation may assist in getting more blacks as producers and employers. Already we have an effective black industrialists programme and National Gazelles initiative. The new Procurement Act could enable more black small businesses in the townships and rural areas to become viable. It is also gratifying that more big businesses are coming to the party, but we need more but must also deal with the BEE abusers.
It is about time the SBI and SBP dumped their sloganeering and joined us in creating this new SA.
• Dr Mazwai is special adviser to the minister of small business development.