Small business lobbies’ allegations against government are unfounded

On July 25 and 26 Business Day published demands by the Small Business Institute (SBI) and Small Business Project (SBP) for the closure of the department of small business development. The two claimed the country is “flying in the dark” as this department does not understand the realities of small business development. The SBI repeated the claims at its quarterly colloquium in November.

Enough is enough. While respecting their democratic right to criticise, SA also has a right to the other side of the story. For all we care, the two can continue with their phantasmagorias.

First, they spoke of fresh research and were even specific that it is incomplete. On what basis do they reach conclusions based on incomplete research? In any case, and for the record, they got the data from the government, and the department of small business development, as the mandate department, was at the centre. This speaks volumes of entities that release information to the media given to them in trust for analysis.

Their “finding” that only 28% of small businesses create jobs is history. Two years ago the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the University of Stellenbosch Bureau of Economic Research jointly released a report that says only 30% in the small business sector are formal, and these are the ones providing jobs. Strangely, or is it naively, the SBI and SBP gleefully spouted that in terms of their research, most employment comes from the 1,000 largest companies. Heavens, as only 30% of small businesses create jobs, it is only logical that most employment will come from these “largest” companies.