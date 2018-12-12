Mining tax incentive could help lift industry out of doldrums

Mining tax incentives can relate to reduced taxes on income or on production, or to tariffs levied on imports and exports. The mining industry does have accelerated tax allowances on capital goods, and there is a special formula for calculating the rate of tax mining companies should pay, which is often lower than the standard corporate tax rate of 28%.

Transfer pricing involves the study of prices charged, or profits earned, by members of large multinational companies for goods and services provided by an entity in one country to a related entity in another country. If a country introduces a mining tax incentive it needs to ensure there is clarity for all parties involved.

For example, we’ve seen instances in Africa where a local ministry, for example a ministry of trade or mineral rights, grants an incentive to a mining house, but because the finance ministry has not been involved they view the matter as an instance of base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS).

BEPS is the term that is used to refer to the practice of exploiting gaps in tax regulations to artificially shift profits, often to low-tax or zero-tax jurisdictions.

The OECD report on mining tax incentives suggests that harmful tax practices should be tackled by reviewing incentives. Accordingly, several countries are likely to review their incentive programmes in the next while.

SA is no exception, and the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation has undertaken a review of all current incentives on offer by the government to the private sector. The review took two years to complete and its output will be called an “evaluation of government business incentives”. Therefore, mining multinationals should be aware that the SA mining incentives’ landscape may change.

Readhead notes that there is little evidence that tax incentives are effective at attracting mining investment into developing countries, particularly if the investment climate is weak and the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in question would have been unlikely without taxation benefits (as is currently the case in SA).

In short: tax incentives alone will not attract investment. “Effectiveness also depends on the type of foreign investment that is being made. The mining sector involves location-specific resources that cannot be moved, making investment less mobile and less responsive to incentives,” she writes.

We agree that tax is just one factor in any investor’s decision-making process. Given the current economic climate, SA’s labour issues, political instability and limited infrastructure, not to mention the land expropriation issue, taxation is unlikely to be the deciding factor in FDI decisions. We echo Readhead’s suggestions for good governance when designing and managing tax incentives. This includes having clear, measurable policy objectives for any incentives regime, plus detailed monitoring.

Government departments also need to work together to make each and every incentive package effective (for example, with co-operation between the finance ministry and the department of mineral resources). Meanwhile, clear criteria on eligibility for tax incentives need to be available to all potential mining investors.

Finally, we await the final recommendations from the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation on its evaluation of incentives in SA. We expect it to recommend that the government needs to regularly undertake a cost-benefit analysis to assess and report on revenue generation and any loss directly attributable to mining support, to other tax incentives and to grant incentive programmes.

• Newman is a founding partner of Cova Advisory and Hewson a director at Graphene Economics.