WATCH: Why did Dan Matjila resign from the PIC?
28 November 2018 - 17:09
Join Peter Bruce and his guests for a in depth discussion of the events that have shaped the news week: the controversy over Dan Matjila’s resignation, Gwede Mantashe’s testimony at the Zondo commission and the showdown between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the EFF.
