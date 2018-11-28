Opinion

WATCH: Why did Dan Matjila resign from the PIC?

Join Peter Bruce and his guests for an in-depth discussion of the events that have shaped the news week

28 November 2018 - 17:09 Business Day TV
123RF / DANIL CHEPKO

Join Peter Bruce and his guests for a in depth discussion of the events that have shaped the news week: the controversy over Dan Matjila’s resignation, Gwede Mantashe’s testimony at the Zondo commission and the showdown between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the EFF.

