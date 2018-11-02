The PIC is the ready solution to SA’s debt crisis

These numbers allow for an easy innovation. As it happens, the widely reviled VAT increase to 15% is expected to raise R23bn a year. A moratorium on UIF contributions would cover this VAT increase which is, additionally, a factor behind the “technical” recession. No less importantly, it would immediately be enormously popular and stimulate economic demand. It would, in other words, be an exceedingly rare instance of a “win-win” situation.

What would be so completely different to please even Einstein? One interesting — though disregarded — suggestion was to convert the R84bn in loans from the GEPF to Eskom into shares that pay no dividends. That would immediately remove interest payments on the R84bn. The only “but” is whether the GEPF could afford to lose between R8bn to R10bn in annual interest income that would otherwise come from Eskom. Yes it can.

The GEPF is a “defined benefit” pension fund. The members get what they are entitled to according to the rules, no less and no more. There is, thus, no need to maximise the size of the fund. It needs only to be big enough to safeguard the pension payments and meet other obligations to members. It could therefore safely use the rest of the money in the fund to maximise value to society, instead of hoarding it and maximising its return on investment.

This wouldn’t hurt its members. Extending this financially prudent logic, GEPF should lend most of its funds to the government. Doing so would safeguard SA’s policy independence from the IMF, China, or any one of the other creditors who impose conditions on loans and dictate economic policy to safeguard their investments in our debts. The corrupted deals at Transnet and Eskom amount to tens of billions of rand.

And just as many have argued about the $3.75bn loan from the World Bank in 2005 to Eskom’s financially and ecologically disastrous coal adventure at Kusile and Medupi, it could very well be argued that a large chunk of some of the loans from Chinese institutions — to trains and harbour cranes — should be renegotiated as odious debt. But this cannot happen if we are asking to borrow R400bn more from China.

The GEPF has in fact already lent the government R324bn, Eskom R84bn and Transnet R25bn. We can only guess that the government right now pays interest of between 6% and 9%. On this basis, the GEPF’s holding of the government and parastatal bonds should mean it gets between R20bn and R30bn per year in interest income from these investments in public debt.