Change is in the air as the state rises in the new world economy

Is the US disengaging from the world? The answer is not clear, but considering the above the US mid-term election on November 6 takes on added significance. To the extent that any "withdrawal" by the US leads to an escalation in global trade protectionism, the outcome is likely to be lower potential global growth and higher inflation than would have been the case. Considering the growing support for populism and the apparent "disengagement" of the former champion of economic liberalisation and integration, the question is whether capitalism will survive in its current form or we are shifting towards a new world economic order.

We may already have part of the answer to this question in the emergence of "state capitalism". IMF data shows that general government expenditure among the Group of Seven economies amounts to 39.1% of GDP. The comparable figure for developing economies is 30.7%.

Governments are the largest purchaser of goods and services. The risk posed by this is the development of "unhealthy" relationships between governments and the private sector if financial muscle teams up with regulatory power.

The increasing influence of governments also extends into capital markets. In aggregate, asset purchases by the G-4 central banks (US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and the Bank of England) through their QE programmes increased from about 10% of G-4 GDP at the time of the financial crisis to more than a third of G-4 GDP by 2017. In time, as the G-4 banks sought to earn a higher yield on these assets (or to support asset prices of other asset classes), they shifted their purchases from government bonds to equities and other bonds.

Furthermore, the expansion of central bank balance sheets has not been limited to the G-4 countries. Balance of payments surpluses also encouraged a build-up of foreign exchange reserves among the central banks in developing economies. In time, a number of these economies established sovereign wealth funds. Collectively, such funds manage assets worth trillions of dollars.

The pursuit of inclusion, equality of opportunity and greater equality of wealth is nonnegotiable and the state will need to play a key role in this. The state needs to be mindful of the effect it has on the ability of the global economy to function efficiently, including price formation, which is critical to the optimal distribution of scarce resources. Through its dominant position in purchasing goods and services and its expanded participation in financial markets, the global public sector is exerting a marked influence – not all of it good – on prices and the harnessing, organisation and distribution of resources.

• Kamp is investment economist for Sanlam Investments.