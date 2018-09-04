New Deal a mirage unless president sells an enterprise-friendly strategy

Instead, far too much policy attention and far too many public resources have been deployed in a manner calculated to increase insiders’ share of the national economy. By far the most telling statistic in this regard is that since 2008 the population of young people in SA has swelled by 2-million but the number of young people who have jobs has fallen by nearly 400,000.

SA has always offered its excluded outsider poor a raw deal, but its persistence into a new era of hope and expectation should be intolerable. The president needs to lead the country, not just the ANC. He has to talk to South Africans about the crisis we are in and why a wholly new approach is needed. If jobs and growth are truly to be at the heart of a new deal, the policy consequences of putting these priorities at the centre of the government need to be thought through, spelled out and communicated effectively within the ANC, within the government and to the country at large.

For any of this to work, SA needs a new attitude to the role of business in national development. There is a pervasive anti-business sentiment in and around government, which treats the private sector as at best a necessary evil and is for the most part devoid of facts and reliable analysis. The narrative has to change. The issue is much less about what more can be extracted from business than how to tap into the power of markets and enterprise to help build SA.

When the president tells us the country is imperilled by appalling misgovernance and venality in our main SOEs — which he described as "sewers of corruption" — as well as in many other parts of the state, he needs to draw obvious conclusions about the quest for a development state and the plausibility of state-driven development, inclusion or, say, land reform.

FDR’s New Deal was forged at a time of great peril in US history. Millions were without jobs and hope; demagogues put democracy and capitalism at risk; there were dangerous developments in the world economy and increasing international tension. The signs are familiar. SA’s president needs to lead the entire nation, develop workable policies, provide hope and combat dangerous populism.

Like FDR, he needs a brains trust to work on developing the key elements of a true new deal as well as how to build the political coalitions to support the reforms — many of them painful — he will need to lead. This is essential if he is to create a meaningful prospect of a better life for all South Africans, especially those who have been left behind in the past 24 years.

We cannot go back to ANC policies and approaches of 10 or 20 years ago, buying the promise that this time it will be different.

The country has changed, the economy is in much worse shape, the world economy is tougher and less forgiving, and SA’s state is far less capable. In this new world pursuing the same old policies is a recipe for a raw deal, not a new one.

• Bernstein is executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.