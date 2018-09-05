JOHN STEENHUISEN: Why the ANC should appear before the Zondo commission

The report itself represents an indictment of parliament and the failure of the ANC majority over the course of eight years to heed the loud warning bells and move decisively against the scourge of state capture.

The state capture project was executed directly under the nose of the ANC national executive, within the Zuma cabinet and in the ANC caucus. It was an ANC project, facilitated by ANC members who conceived it, nurtured it and protected it.

Those in the ANC who latterly claim they were not aware of what was happening, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are frankly insulting the intelligence of the South African public. It is simply inconceivable that the capture of the state and associated shenanigans were unknown to a large segment of the ANC top leadership. Even more especially to those who themselves were seated around the cabinet table of the Zuma presidency.

Instead of acting, these individuals, just like their party, were captured by inertia, failing to move decisively to block state capture and actually allowing it to flourish. It was only when it became politically expedient to comment and act on state capture, and the Gupta leaks ensured that inevitable exposure was imminent, that some in the ANC began singing a different tune.

Throughout the state capture narrative, which has weaved through the Union Buildings, Luthuli House, the SA Revenue Service, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and state-owned enterprises, high-profile individuals have been named to be working with the Guptas. From the top, it started with former president Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane Zuma, and a number of top cabinet and ministerial positions (many of whom still serve in the cabinet and parliament today).

The ANC’s actions and inaction have come at a massive opportunity cost for SA, and our citizens are paying the price as the ANC government now reaches into its pockets to pick up the tab for state capture through multimillion-rand bailouts, VAT increases and fuel price hikes.