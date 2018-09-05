MP drops the f-bomb while asking Markus Jooste if he is a psychopath

Parliament’s hearing on the collapse of Steinhoff took a dramatic turn on Wednesday morning, when an MP dropped the f-bomb while asking former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste a question.

The DA’s David Maynier asked: “When the bolt from the blue finally struck on Monday the 5th of December 2017, one of the people who you once regarded as a friend apparently referred to you as, and I quote, 'a fucking psychopath' presumably because you had lied to him convincingly for years.

“Is it, given that it now appears that you lied convincingly for years about the state of the company, an accurate description of your personality?”

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu rose to protect the decorum of parliament, asking: “Even if it is a quote, is it permissible to quote the words that are not permissible?”

Maynier was asked to observe Parliament's rules.

Jooste replied to his question: “I am not aware of the statement, I never heard it. I would like to say that I never lied about the activities of the company and I don’t understand the last quote."