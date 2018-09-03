EDITORIAL: Inquiries arm SA with crucial insights on state capture

The conspiracy theory is easy to dismiss. There is simply no way in which these commissions can be seen as advantageous to the perpetrators of state capture or the corporate money-men who enriched themselves through Steinhoff. These creatures prefer to operate in the shadows, their hands unseen and their minions working under cover. The last thing they want is the public ventilation of their ghastly goings-on before an eager and independent media that reports every word or broadcasts testimony live to the nation.

The second argument — that there ought to be prosecutions, not commissions — is made because of a genuine problem that besets the state: the collapse of the investigative and prosecutorial arms of the criminal justice system.

This collapse did not occur by accident. It was the result of a plan implemented with ruthless disregard for justice by former president Jacob Zuma and his cronies. The aim was twofold — to inoculate Zuma against prosecution on the hundreds of counts of fraud and corruption he might face and to prevent those looting the state from being brought to book.

Zuma nearly succeeded. But he was eventually checked and removed from office, and he has been charged.

There is an effort under way to rebuild the credibility of the prosecution service, the Hawks and the police, a process that could be undertaken with more vigour. But this has nothing to do with commissions of inquiry, which serve an entirely different purpose, one they are serving very well. Commissions are there to lay bare in great detail before the public the machinations of those who have failed our democracy. They provide information, which is the lifeblood of democracy. And, once they have exhaustively explored their subjects, they make recommendations.