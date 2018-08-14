Why ordinary workers’ interests matter too

When Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe criticised Impala Platinum (Implats), Business Day said in an editorial that he lacked insight and empathy for struggling companies (Gwede Mantashe’s lack of insight, August 3). The minister has committed to relationship building as a means to re-establish trust and enable regular communication between the department and the industry. Two significant meetings, among others, bear testimony to this.

In the meeting of July 16 in the offices of Implats, challenges facing the four shafts in distress and how to respond to them were considered.

It was agreed that the company would embark on a process in terms of section 52 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act with the aim of exploring all alternatives to save jobs, consider how the shafts could be kept in operation, and look at company restructuring.

The August 1 meeting, from which Implats was conspicuously absent, was held in the offices of the Minerals Council, with the CEOs of companies across the sectors, including junior miners. It discussed the industry’s contribution to the president’s economic stimulus package and creating employment. The CEOs submitted to the minister not only what they could possibly do, but also what the department and government broadly, could do to unlock possibilities. They highlighted the operational challenges they face in the present economic climate. The minister agreed to meet with sector forums of CEOs, starting with the most distressed sectors.

Against this background, on August 2, Implats announced the loss of 13,000 jobs. First, the action disregarded the first meeting and the outcome thereof. Second, it demonstrates a company that thinks it can run rough-shod over the government. Third, it reflects an intolerable arrogance from a company that had opportunities, at the least, through a section 52 process and at the meeting of CEOs, to make presentations.