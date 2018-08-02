Implats move to cut 13,000 jobs is arrogant and shows disregard for workers, department says
CEO Nico Muller says Implats is aware of the implications of its decisions and is phasing in its plans over two years, hoping there would be a buyer for some of the five mines it is closing
The Department of Mineral Resources has reacted with fury and invective to the planned 13,000 job cuts and five shaft closures at Impala Platinum over the next two years.
Implats, the world’s second-largest source of platinum, disclosed its plans on Thursday, in an attempt to try to restore profitability to its mines near Rustenburg. Platinum output will be lowered to 520,000oz a year.
CEO Nico Muller said there had been consultations with the department and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, as well as organised labour, about the plans to restructure the loss-making asset base.
But Muller flagged a possible negative kneejerk reaction from both the government and unions, but at the same time described the discussions with both as "co-operative".
Mantashe tweeted: "Implats’s actions are a display of arrogance, hence they can go against the grain at the time when even the President of the Republic is calling on all of us to put shoulder to the wheel in turning around our country’s economic fortunes."
Shortly after the company told the market of its plans, the department said:"Today’s announcement by Implats that it will retrench 13,000 workers is a clear example of a company that is careless and mindlessly committed to implementing its pre-determined outcome, no matter how unworkable that might be.
"The Department of Mineral Resources was still at the beginning of an engagement with Implats, wherein we encouraged them to consider different options of saving jobs and keeping their operations working," it said.
Asked by analysts why Implats did not move faster on the job cuts and mine closures, Muller said Implats was fully aware of the social implications of its decisions and was phasing its plans in over two years, holding out the hope that there would be a buyer of some of the five mines it was closing, reducing the job losses.
He made is clear that Implats was committed to the plan and it had to get its labour force down to 27,000 people from 40,000 in line with its production cuts, which would remove older, more expensive shafts.
The market agreed with Implats, sending its shares up 4% by mid-afternoon trade on Thursday.
"We have consistently maintained that only an industry that does not regard workers as a valuable asset behaves in this manner. This is … disconcerting considering the high unemployment rate in the country, as reflected in the latest Statistics SA survey," the department said.
The latest data from Statistics SA, released at the end of July, showed that 6.1-million people were out of work, giving SA an unemployment rate of 27.2%.
"The ministry, once more, urges Implats to reconsider its actions and return to the process we all agreed upon. Now is the time to work collectively and make our country prosper, and desist from behaviour that is careless and without foresight," it said.
Muller said the consequences of doing nothing at the mines, which were burning through R3.5bn a year, was the loss of the entire 40,000 workforce.
In 2013, Anglo American Platinum provoked the ire of the Department of Mineral Resources under the leadership of minister Susan Shabangu, when it said it was to cut 14,000 jobs at its Rustenburg mines. She want as far as to threaten the company and its parent, Anglo American, with its licences in SA. She too used the word "arrogant" in describing the company’s behaviour at the time.
