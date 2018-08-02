Implats move to cut 13,000 jobs is arrogant and shows disregard for workers, department says

The Department of Mineral Resources has reacted with fury and invective to the planned 13,000 job cuts and five shaft closures at Impala Platinum over the next two years.

Implats, the world’s second-largest source of platinum, disclosed its plans on Thursday, in an attempt to try to restore profitability to its mines near Rustenburg. Platinum output will be lowered to 520,000oz a year.

CEO Nico Muller said there had been consultations with the department and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, as well as organised labour, about the plans to restructure the loss-making asset base.

But Muller flagged a possible negative kneejerk reaction from both the government and unions, but at the same time described the discussions with both as "co-operative".

Mantashe tweeted: "Implats’s actions are a display of arrogance, hence they can go against the grain at the time when even the President of the Republic is calling on all of us to put shoulder to the wheel in turning around our country’s economic fortunes."

Shortly after the company told the market of its plans, the department said:"Today’s announcement by Implats that it will retrench 13,000 workers is a clear example of a company that is careless and mindlessly committed to implementing its pre-determined outcome, no matter how unworkable that might be.

"The Department of Mineral Resources was still at the beginning of an engagement with Implats, wherein we encouraged them to consider different options of saving jobs and keeping their operations working," it said.