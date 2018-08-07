Mixed feelings over Wild Coast mining ban

The minister of mineral resources has proposed a further two-year freeze on titanium mining rights in the Wild Coast area of Xolobeni as tensions continue to simmer.

Pro-mining representatives welcomed the move as a chance for the community to finally reach consensus.

But anti-mining factions have reacted with dismay and questioned the true motive for the moratorium. Resistant parties worry the moratorium favours the company, Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources (TEM), which otherwise would see its prospecting rights expire.

They also said the move may buy time for minister Gwede Mantashe should he need to appeal an imminent judgment on whether mining rights in the area can be awarded.

At stake is one of the largest heavy metal deposits in the world, which lies in the coastal sand dunes of Xolobeni, as well as the accompanying economic benefits for local stakeholders.

Environmental degradation

But environmental degradation and the potential displacement of residents from homes and grazing land looms large.

This moratorium would follow another that was issued by former mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane and which expires in December.

Zamile "Madiba" Qunya, founder of TEM’s empowerment partner Xolco — but who said he now spoke only on behalf of community members in favour of the mining — said the moratorium was a positive step and provided for a divided community to discuss the issues.

Xolobeni resident and Amadiba Crisis Committee member Sinegugu Zukulu said the anti-mining community members were "devastated" at the prospect of another moratorium instead of mining being suspended indefinitely.

"It means the government does not mind that this is dividing and causing the conflict and destroying the social fabric in this community."

Competing interests have created tensions in the area and caused several deaths, including that of committee chairman Sikhosiphi "Bazooka" Rhadebe, who was shot dead in 2016.

The committee had hauled the minister of mineral resources to court over mining rights for Xolobeni in April and judgment was reserved.

Committee spokeswoman Nonhle Mbuthuma said the moratorium seemed intended to create room for the minister to appeal the judgment.

The department of mineral resources, however, said it cannot pre-empt the outcome of the court process. Qunya said pro-mining residents would respect the court’s decision.

Mineral Commodities (MRC), the majority shareholder based in Australia, said in its 2017 report it held two prospecting rights in Xolobeni, which were in the process of being converted to mining rights.

Anti-mining activists are under the impression that TEM holds a valid prospecting right that was due to expire before the first moratorium in 2016.

TEM’s lawyers were unable to provide clarity at the time of going to print. MRC did not respond to e-mailed questions.

