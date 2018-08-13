CARTOON: Shaun Abrahams's fate?

Turkey’s financial crisis has hit emerging-market currencies, denting the outlook for fuel demand, but US sanctions against Iran is providing some support for oil
Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Shaun Abrahams as chief prosecutor was invalid, and Lukanyo Mnyanda says Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed R43bn stimulus package will just undermine the government’s fiscal ...
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says the way former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana left office was inconsistent with the constitution, and was thus invalid
Western Cape premier Helen Zille is being touted to replace De Lille, but she is said to have declined
The paper and pulp group reported a fall in profit in the quarter to end-June largely due to increased depreciation after recent capital expenditure
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group’s Julie Smith says the state should focus on regulating food prices and lifting wages and social grants
Reclaiming credibility is a long process — and the BBC’s reputation has been battered
While Trump has tweeted that "trade wars are good, and easy to win", the main winner of this war may be the very country he wants to punish, writes Clyde Russell
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika releases the names of his trimmed-down 28-man squad
Niq Mhlongo’s fetching awkwardness contrasts with Pravasan Pillay’s dexterous appropriation of English, writes Hans Pienaar
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
