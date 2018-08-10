National

Constitutional Court to rule on Shaun Abrahams’s job

Whether he should vacate his position as the National Director of Public Prosecutions will depend on the court upholding a previous ruling declaring his post vacant

10 August 2018 - 16:10 Claudi Mailovich
NPA head Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
NPA head Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

On Monday, the Constitutional Court will rule whether Shaun Abrahams must vacate the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). In December, the high court in Pretoria declared the position of NDPP vacant.

In February, the top court was asked to confirm the order by the high court. Judgment had been reserved since then. In a communication sent out by the registrar of the court on Friday, parties were informed that judgment would be handed down on Monday August 13.

The Constitutional Court could order changes to the top leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) if it upholds the high court judgment that reviewed and set aside a settlement agreement with former NDPP, Mxolisi Nxasana, and ordered him to pay back the R17m golden handshake he received, while also setting aside Abrahams’s appointment.

The court application was brought by Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law, and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

D-day for NPA's Jiba and Mrwebi to address president’s concerns

Cyril Ramaphosa gave the controversial officials until August 10 to provide reasons why they should not be suspended
National
13 hours ago

Is Vusi Pikoli about to replace Shaun Abrahams?

Legal consensus strongly suggests that the Constitutional Court will rule that Shaun Abrahams must vacate his office
News & Fox
8 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa's regard for due process is excruciating to watch

The president's indecision makes him look weak, and stalls the resolution of SA's many urgent problems
Opinion
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi finally give ...
National
2.
State IT agency power outage leaves home affairs ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court to rule on Shaun Abrahams’s ...
National
4.
Independent panel zero-rates more items for VAT
National

Related Articles

D-day for NPA's Jiba and Mrwebi to address president’s concerns
National

The five best and five worst moments of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency
Politics

Is Vusi Pikoli about to replace Shaun Abrahams?
News & Fox

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa's regard for due process is excruciating to watch
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.