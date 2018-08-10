Constitutional Court to rule on Shaun Abrahams’s job

On Monday, the Constitutional Court will rule whether Shaun Abrahams must vacate the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). In December, the high court in Pretoria declared the position of NDPP vacant.

In February, the top court was asked to confirm the order by the high court. Judgment had been reserved since then. In a communication sent out by the registrar of the court on Friday, parties were informed that judgment would be handed down on Monday August 13.

The Constitutional Court could order changes to the top leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) if it upholds the high court judgment that reviewed and set aside a settlement agreement with former NDPP, Mxolisi Nxasana, and ordered him to pay back the R17m golden handshake he received, while also setting aside Abrahams’s appointment.

The court application was brought by Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law, and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).