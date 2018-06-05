Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has refused a request by former president Jacob Zuma that the state withdraw his corruption case — pending the outcome of a legal battle over who will fund it.

In a letter written to Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley on June 4‚ and seen by TimesLIVE‚ Abrahams states: "I regrettably cannot accede to your request for a ‘stay of proceedings in all criminal and allied matters’. In the event it is assumed that I should direct that the criminal trial in the Durban High Court be withdrawn‚ I decline to do so.

"In my view‚ the court must determine issues relating to the accused’s legal representation and any defence applications in relation thereto."

In other words‚ Zuma will need to persuade the High Court in Durban to stay or withdraw his prosecution — which the state says it will be ready to begin in November.

The former president is currently facing court bids by both the DA and the EFF to stop continued state funding of his defence costs.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku has confirmed that Abrahams declined Hulley’s request for a stay in Zuma’s prosecution pending the outcome of these applications. "Former president Zuma will be appearing in court on Friday‚ as scheduled‚" he said.