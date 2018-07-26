Polluter Sasol sidesteps proposal to consider a low-carbon future

Sasol is one of SA’s 20 biggest companies by market capitalisation. Millions of pension holders have a stake in it. The Government Employees Pension Fund alone holds 12.5% of Sasol’s shares. However, local institutional investors appear to be largely ignoring climate risk.

In addition to the physical risks to operations presented by climate change, fossil fuel companies like Sasol face climate-related "transition risks" stemming from regulatory and technology changes aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions; and liability risks — in particular, lawsuits that seek damages from firms for their contributions to climate change and the damage that it causes.

In April, Sasol shareholders Theo Botha and the Raith Foundation, supported by shareholder activism nongovernment organisation (NGO) Just Share, submitted a shareholder resolution to Sasol for tabling at its 2018 annual general meeting (AGM). The resolution largely mirrored the "two degree scenario", or 2DS, proposals tabled at other fossil fuel company AGMs in the past three years. These proposals ask companies to assess the effects on the companies of a scenario in which global average temperature rises are kept to below 2°C, as in the Paris Agreement.

The resolution asks shareholders to consider Sasol’s massive greenhouse gas emissions and consequent vulnerability to transition and liability risks and to vote on the proposal that Sasol should prepare an annual report detailing how it is assessing and ensuring long-term corporate resilience in a future low-carbon economy.

This would include an assessment of the medium-and long-term impacts on Sasol’s operations and sustainability of technological advances, global climate change policies, domestic climate change laws and the actual effects of climate change.

Given the role Sasol plays in SA’s economy, its shareholders should all be worried about how this company is going to adapt to a low-carbon future, including how it plans to transition its South African employees out of its carbon-intensive production processes to avoid a devastating sudden loss of jobs.

At the end of June 2018, Sasol informed Botha, Raith Foundation and Just Share that it would not be tabling the resolution at its 2018 AGM. Sasol said that it has received a legal opinion to the effect that "the matters included within the draft resolution are within the authority of the board and management and do not constitute matters that shareholders are entitled to exercise voting rights on within the meaning of section 65(3)(a) of the Companies Act". The company declined to share this legal opinion with the shareholders.

Sasol’s interpretation of the law is extremely narrow. The Companies Act allows any two shareholders of a company to propose a resolution concerning any matter in respect of which they are each entitled to exercise voting rights. The risks posed to Sasol’s business by climate change, and its plans for long-term resilience in the face of these risks, are surely issues that shareholders should be entitled to vote on — particularly given the growing number of global fossil fuel companies that have already tabled almost identical resolutions to shareholders at recent AGMs.