Sasol benefits from weaker rand and higher oil price trends

The rise in the share price came amid elevated international oil prices and a weaker rand, two key variables that work in the group’s favour. Sasol sells most of its products in US dollars, though the bulk of its costs are in rand. Oil prices have steadily risen from multiyear lows of below $30 a barrel early in 2016, after major oil producers under the auspices of the oil cartel Opec and other producers curbed output to boost prices.

Sasol reported average prices for the 2018 financial year of $63.62 a barrel, up 28% from 2017. Brent crude was trading at $73 a barrel on Friday.

"The market is looking forward rather than at the once-offs from last year," said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management. "The actual core result may still be a bit disappointing, but prospects are boosted by the improved macro variables. We’ve recently added to our Sasol positions for clients and continue to see it as a core holding in local portfolios."

There is growing optimism among analysts regarding the company’s Lake Charles chemicals project where commissioning of the first unit is expected to start in the second half of 2018.

The project, which will produce 1.5-million tonnes of ethylene a year, tripling its production in the US, has had huge cost overruns in its four-year construction cycle, from an original estimate of $8.9bn to a projected $11.13bn. It has spent $9.8bn to date on the plant, which will transform Sasol, the largest producer of coal-to-liquids, into a global chemicals player.

"A lot has been pinned on the Lake Charles project, now at about 88% completion. As long as oil prices remain at current levels, there is potential for more upside," said Rob Pietropaolo, analyst at Unum Capital. "Some might argue that the share still has value to offer as no value has yet been attached to the Lake Charles project. We might very well see earnings upgrades start to come through as the project comes on line and oil prices remain above $60/barrel."

Sasol’s results are due on August 20.

