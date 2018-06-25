Why you should act now to update your financial exit strategy following tax changes

In the most recent budget, the Treasury announced two important tax changes that will have an effect on your estate planning and the cost of estate administration.

The most noticeable of the tax changes is the increase in estate duty from March 1 2018 from 20% to 25% for estates of R30m or more. This was one of the proposals recommended by the Davis tax committee. Interestingly, the proposal to increase the primary abatement to R15m for all taxpayers was not implemented by the Treasury.

Estate duty is levied on the estates of deceased persons in terms of the Estate Duty Act and applies to all people who are resident in SA at the time of their passing. The Estate Duty Act also applies to nonresidents who have assets in SA, although certain exemptions may apply in cases where SA has signed a double estate duty agreement with other countries.

A person’s estate consists of property and deemed property. Property includes actual property (for example, physical property, shares and investments). Deemed property is property that is "deemed" to belong to the deceased. Examples of deemed property include the proceeds from insurance policies, accrual claims in favour of the deceased estate against the surviving spouse, and property the deceased controlled immediately prior to death.

The Estate Duty Act allows certain deductions in calculating the amount on which estate duty must be applied. These include (but are not limited to) funeral costs, debts due by the deceased person, administration costs, accrual claims against the estate of the deceased person and bequests to the surviving spouse. The Davis tax committee recommended scrapping the deduction in respect of bequests to surviving spouses but this recommendation has not yet been implemented.

Dutiable value

Once the deductions have been taken into account and the net value of the estate has been calculated, an amount of R3.5m is deducted to determine the dutiable value of the estate.

For example, in the case of a dutiable estate of R35m (and assuming the entire estate is not bequeathed to the surviving spouse), before March estate duty at a flat rate of 20% would be R7m. After March 1 the estate duty on R35m is calculated at 20% for the first R30m and at 25% thereafter, giving an amount of R7.25m.

To ensure the effectiveness of these increases and prevent asset shifting, the Treasury now says donations in excess of R30m will also be taxed at 25%.

The executor of a deceased estate is entitled to charge executor fees up to a maximum of 3.5% of the gross value of the estate assets.

Should an executor be a VAT vendor, the executor is entitled to claim the VAT due from the estate. Before the VAT increase the maximum executor fee inclusive of VAT was 3.99%. After the VAT increase to 15% the maximum executor fee has increased to 4.025%.

The increase in VAT will also increase fees charged by other professional service providers involved in the estate process. These may include attorney’s fees for the transfer of property, sworn appraiser’s fees for the valuation of fixed property and accountant fees for the deceased estate’s last tax return.

Alongside minimising estate duty and capital gains tax, a well-considered estate planning strategy should ensure that there is sufficient liquidity in the estate to cover all costs and duties payable on death.

A regular assessment should be done to ensure there is sufficient liquidity in the estate. Should there be a shortfall of cash, the executor will look to the heirs to pay the required shortfall into the estate to avoid the sale of assets. If the heirs are unable or unwilling to pay, the executor will have to sell estate assets to raise the necessary cash. Investments or properties may need to be sold at an inopportune time.

To avoid shortfalls in liquidity it may be necessary to enter into life insurance contracts that will pay to the estate in the event of death.

Meet with your financial planner to make sure that your estate planning strategy is still appropriate in light of the changes to estate duty rate and the VAT rate. If you do not have a financial planner, visit the website of the Financial Planning Institute on www.fpi.co.za.

• Bezuidenhout (morne@netto.co.za) is director and investment planner at Netto Invest.