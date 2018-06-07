It takes time, but the returns on private equity are worth the wait

The most widely accepted method used to calculate returns of private equity funds is the annualised internal rate of return achieved over a specified period. In the Savca report the performance of the funds is measured in two ways: "since inception" and "end-to-end" (over a three-, five-and 10-year period). The internal rate of return calculated excludes fees subtracted by the fund managers (over all periods).

The "since inception" approach is the most widely used internal rate of return measure. It measures the return of private equity funds based on all cash flows (going in and out the fund), as well as the remaining net asset value of the fund.

Proponents of this measure argue that it most closely reflects the return investors would achieve if they invested at the start of the fund. It is suited to the South African market because investors in private equity funds are locked in for the entire stipulated term of the fund and must catch up on initial fees if they join a fund after the first round of investors.

In the "end-to-end" approach, the internal rate of returns allow the computation of the return of groups of private equity funds that do not necessarily have the same start date. It serves as a better comparison between private equity returns and those of other asset classes.

While this method has advantages, the caveat is that it allows the returns of private equity funds at different life-cycle stages to be combined. For instance, if a certain period is selected and contains more new funds than older funds, returns will be negatively affected (will include a higher balance for fees than a selected period with more funds that are older).