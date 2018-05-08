Wine sector requires renewal

Therefore, while effective strategies to tackle profitability are brand focus and innovating around collective purpose it is unlikely that the industry will be able to capitalise on growth without also integrating a strong transformation agenda.

Despite the challenges of rising production costs, which have doubled in the past 10 years, and low comparative average price points on international markets, the number of South African wine brands and extensions has increased.

Wise has set a target of 25% exports into new markets by 2025. While this is achievable, the proliferation of wine brands has been matched by the consolidation of channels to market, so profitability and growth will not necessarily be aligned. There is a bottleneck in most global value chains for wine.

Mike Ratcliffe, CEO of Warwick and Vilafonté wines, made the case at the Nedbank VinPro information day in January that this bottleneck should logically drive production strategy towards a consolidation of brands and a reduction in range.

But it takes confidence to specialise and focus, as Ratcliffe pointed out.

Graham Beck’s re-focus and specialisation in its core MCC brands is a good example on an organisational level. The elimination of several still wine brand extensions from their stable has allowed them to remove dilution and refocus their brand identity, deploy resources more effectively, drive improved value in premium markets and raise the status of their core offerings.

However, to be able to capitalise on such gains, the wine industry needs to also concentrate on transformation across the entire value chain.

A McKinsey report found that firms with diverse workforces were more likely to perform better. The report highlighted that while diversity did not automatically lead to better returns, it had a positive effect on organisational performance by, among other things, increasing the talent pool, strengthening customer orientation and improving decision-making, innovation and creativity.

In the industry, diversity is also key because expanding into the untapped South African and African market is a process that must be driven by Africans.

Brand focus can be further leveraged through improved collaboration to create a single voice, identity and purpose.

Unfortunately, little has been done to integrate social and economic purpose through transformation into collective business actions.

The industry has a history of discrimination against black wine entrepreneurs and the exclusion of previously disadvantaged wine consumers. There is a great need to disentangle this legacy and transformation is likely to become a sine qua non for mustering support to improve trade preference and market access, or unlock potential subsidies to the industry.

There are a few promising transformation-focused collective initiatives that have emerged. On the production side, the Treasure Chest Wine Collective, supported by the VinPro Foundation, is a business association of 13 black-owned brands that are working collectively to penetrate the wine industry and be more active in the retail sector.

On the downstream value chain side, the Black Cellar Club was created in 2016 as a networking platform for African sommeliers and wine and spirits ambassadors throughout the continent with the aim of reaching out to black people who are interested in furthering their wine knowledge.

The effectiveness of such initiatives will be limited if they are not supported by, or integrated into, the broader industry along with a strategic investment in skills development across the value chain.

These are critical times for the industry. As one of the most promising pillars of SA’s economy and a key job creator, the industry must do all that it can to fulfil its potential.

By thinking in new ways about collective value, identity and transformation, the necessary shifts can be made to ensure that the industry is able to shake off its historical baggage, become profitable and grow into itself.

• Steyn convenes The Business of Wine at the UCT Graduate School of Business.