Cut back on luxuries before cutting insurance

With fuel price and VAT increases adding to the pressure on household budgets, you may be tempted to ditch some insurance cover.

But allowing policies to lapse by not paying the premiums - without reviewing whether it's necessary cover or not - exposes you to a potential financial disaster.

Insurers suggest you find other ways of reducing your costs.

Lizl Budhram, the head of advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, says consumers often think that they are not getting any immediate value from a life assurance policy and that they can cancel a policy now and start it again later when they are more cash flush.

But, she says, they forget that later the premiums may cost more because you are older and potentially a higher risk to the assurer or, if you have developed health problems, you may even be uninsurable.

Susan Steward, spokeswoman for short-term insurer Budget Insurance, says often people choose to cancel their insurance when they are looking for ways to cut down their monthly costs because insurance is seen as a grudge purchase.

George Kolbe, head of marketing at Momentum Myriad, says without reducing cover, participating in a rewards programme such as Myriad could reduce your premiums as the programme offers premium discounts for information about risks to your life and health through health tests and questionnaires.

Momentum policyholders who participate in the life assurer's Multiply rewards programme are less inclined to cancel policies when budgets are under pressure because they are more aware of the benefits of the value of their products.

The lapse rate for policyholders on the rewards programme is half that for policyholders not on the programme because policyholders using the programme are more aware of the value of the products, says Jenny Ingram, head of risk product development at Momentum.

Ingram says you could check if you still need to have as much cover as you have, especially if you have paid off debt or if the support you need for dependants has reduced since you took out your cover.

If you are paying premium loadings for health conditions or smoking, you can have these reviewed if your health has improved or you have stopped smoking, she says.

Ingram says you should not confuse the relatively small increase from the additional percentage point on the VAT rate with annual premium increases. Premiums may increase by more than inflation if your premiums are linked to your age and hence your risk. Some life policies have aggressive age-related increases. Momentum prefers to set premiums higher initially and ensure increases are sustainable, Ingram says.