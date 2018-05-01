Calling time on SA’s reckless wage dispensation

The biggest wild card affecting SA’s fiscal sustainability is whether or not the government will succeed in negotiating an affordable public-sector wage agreement.

The budget allows for the wage bill to rise 7.2% a year on average over the next three years. Anything more generous will put extreme pressure on the country’s finances.

For the past decade, the wage bill has grown by about 4% above inflation each year. Only about a quarter of this increase is because of expanded employment; the rest is a result of awarding higher wages to existing workers.

Because the wage bill has grown faster than all other areas of expenditure, bar interest payments, it has overwhelmed other aspects of spending. At the same time, the average level of real remuneration has climbed significantly over time partly due to automatic promotions and salary progressions.

The upshot is that public servants are now better paid than the median taxpayer at every point of the income distribution, bar those in the 95th percentile.

But with public-sector trade unions threatening to embark on a national strike, there is no sign that government workers are aware that they have been paid well over the odds for many years, or that SA is in a fiscal crisis.

The government is proposing salary hikes of 5.5% for levels 1-10 and 4.5% for levels 11 and 12, from 2018 to 2021.

Labour is digging in its heels, angered by what it views as a more hardline stance been taken by government in the wage talks since Cyril Ramaphosa became president and his decision to raise the VAT rate to 15%. The unions are demanding CPI plus 3% for the lowest-paid workers. They also want a one-year agreement

The Treasury is desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2015 wage deal, which wiped out most of SA’s contingency reserve. The Treasury had argued against the increase but it had to abide by the overriding Cabinet decision. Labour, on the other hand, stood firm on its demands and in the end, the government backed down for fear of strikes and protests.

It must not do so again.

Any failure to stick to its compensation ceilings will jeopardise the government’s undertaking that it will stabilise the debt ratio at about 56% of GDP over the next few years.

Granted, the Treasury may have a little wiggle room in that its short-term GDP growth forecasts are somewhat conservative, but it is vital that the government rebuild its credibility with the public, investors and the ratings community by sticking to its fiscal consolidation plan.

Succumbing to the unions’ outsize demands would also have a ripple effect on the rest of the economy since many other sectors use the public-sector deal as the benchmark in their own negotiations. Given that unit labour costs account for just under 50% of core inflation (as measured by the GDP deflator), the containment of public-sector wage increases is clearly critical for managing inflation.

From 2011 to 2015, average annual wage growth across the economy consistently outpaced inflation even though economic activity was stalling and employment growth slowed every year. This is partly because of the strong political and bargaining power unions enjoy.

To reduce the inflationary impulse from wage setting will require reforming the way in which wages are determined. Although the collective bargaining system is supposed to be a process of give and take, the well-established pattern in the public sector is that the state gives and unions take.

Until the government is bold enough to impose a unilateral wage increase on public servants, despite the inevitable strike chaos this will cause, this pattern is likely to continue.