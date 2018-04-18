Bringing readers into the newsroom may save the media

They have to play the role of editor and curator of content. Traditional media also have to earn their good relationships with consumers, and not only by providing good content — they have to learn how to commercialise trust.

News media have to return to their roots and become the verifiers and custodians of facts. They have to be the sane, credible voice in a world where those who shout the loudest get the most airtime.

Joseph Goebbels, head of propaganda in Nazi Germany, said: "A lie told often enough becomes the truth." This perversion of the truth has to be guarded against at all cost.

Instead of disinvesting from their production processes, traditional media companies have to invest in gathering the facts and explaining how news is put together. Successful news companies will build products based on credibility instead of speed to market.

One way they could do this is to show the public how news is created, letting users peep behind the veil. This will show how news is not based on gossip, and facts do not suddenly materialise.

News websites could have companion pages to their main stories with the documentation used to compile a narrative, the full voices of all sources and the different points of view. The Guardian has such a model, but it has to become standard practice across the industry.

Showing the mechanics of the news-gathering process makes the stories credible. Credibility creates trust. The users’ trust becomes the commodity. In the past the editorial teams and sales teams at media houses were kept apart to avoid the infringement of editorial independence, but financial pressures have forced a blurring of that once clear line.

In the digital space this has led to native content where advertisements are disguised as editorial. In the analogue space, there have been paid-for interviews by broadcasters. All documents, correspondence, disputes and interactions must be public. Nothing must dilute the credibility of verification.

If adopted, this model would change the way news is gathered and adverts are sold. Reputation and relationship management becomes the responsibility of everyone, not just the lawyers and public relations specialists.

In a world of uncertainty and doubt, the cost of bad decision-making is extremely high. This is why the media industry has to return to its core principles and values. Key to that is trust — what other option does the media have?

• Claasen is the founder of media company Untold Media.