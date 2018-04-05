Australia’s twin peaks model could draw on SA’s far superior version

While these reforms are modelled on Australia, the South African iteration is in my opinion manifestly superior to the Australian model. Australia has suffered scandalous abuse of consumers stretching back almost a decade, under the nose of market conduct and consumer protection agency the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, which has performed so poorly that in 2014 the Australian Senate described it as "weak, feckless and unduly deferential to the entities which it regulates". So widespread and so egregious have these instances been, in which consumers have been ripped off by banks and bank-owned insurers, that the victims run into the tens of thousands, possibly in excess of 100,000. Remediation for malpractice, dishonesty and outright fraud is running into the tens of billions of Australian dollars.

The Australian public has had a gutful, and in the face of unrelenting pressure the federal government announced a commission of inquiry into misconduct in the Australian financial sector — a withering rebuke of the peak responsible for policing conduct and a shameful and embarrassing chapter in Australian history.

The other peak, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, was blamed in a Productivity Commission report issued in March for enabling Australia’s four biggest banks to achieve a degree of market dominance that has made them the most profitable in the world, through their high margins and lack of meaningful competition thanks to the authority’s ham-fisted and incompetent use of macro-prudential tools. In the process it has also allowed them to sap the rest of the economy dry and drained the life-blood out of Australia’s capacity for economic growth.

I have not shied way from providing SA’s Treasury with my frank and unvarnished appraisals of where Australia has failed, and where and how SA can and should avoid the same mistakes. I have found the people I have worked with in the Treasury to be receptive to critical analysis, not mired in the kind of brain-deadening group-think and professional arse-covering I have observed in the Australian regulators.

One senior South African Reserve Bank official remarked to me that as far as she was concerned, "if everyone in a meeting is in agreement, then someone isn’t thinking". An impressive intellectual philosophy.

The aim of Cofi will be to regulate conduct — specifically to ensure that every entity that provides any form of financial service or financial product will be compelled to conduct itself in a manner that is ethical, and treats consumers of financial products and services fairly. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) which has just come into being, will be the new cop and will replace the Financial Services Board. While the authority will enjoy the full suite of its powers only when Cofi is enacted, it will nonetheless be empowered under the Financial Sector Regulation Act to set conduct standards immediately.