Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: mother of the nation leaves a lasting legacy

Throughout the height of apartheid, Winnie remained at the forefront of the struggle, urging students in the Soweto uprising in 1976 to "fight to the bitter end".

But in the 1980s, the militant-martyr began to be seen as a liability for Mandela and the liberation movement.

She had surrounded herself with a band of vigilante bodyguards called the Mandela United Football Club, who earned a terrifying reputation for violence.

Winnie was widely linked to "necklacing", when suspected traitors were burnt alive by a petrol-soaked car tyre being put over their head and set alight. Her notoriety was reinforced by a speech in 1986 when she declared that "with our boxes of matches and our necklaces we shall liberate this country".

In 1991, Winnie was convicted of kidnapping and assault over the killing of a 14-year-old boy, Stompie Moeketsi. Stompie, who was accused of being an informer, was murdered by her bodyguards in 1989.

Her jail sentence was reduced to a fine, and she denied involvement in any murders when she appeared before Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings. "She was a tremendous stalwart of our struggle, and icon of liberation … something went wrong, horribly, badly wrong," Tutu said as damning testimony implicated her.

She served as a deputy minister in then president Mandela’s government, but was sacked for insubordination and eased out of the top ranks of the governing party.

After a 2003 conviction for fraud, she later rehabilitated her political career, being allocated an ANC seat in Parliament after the 2009 elections.

But her bitterness emerged in a 2010 newspaper interview, when she said: "Mandela let us down. He agreed to a bad deal for the blacks." She also called Tutu a "cretin" and the reconciliation process a "charade", though she later claimed the quotes were never meant to be published.

Despite it all, she was a regular visitor to Mandela’s bedside in his final months, and she said she was present when he died. He did not leave her anything in his will.

At her lavish 80th birthday party in Cape Town, Winnie wore a sparkling white dress and beamed with pleasure as she was lauded by guests who included senior politicians from rival parties. "Mama Winnie has lived a rich and eventful life, whose victories and setbacks have traced the progress of the struggle of our people for freedom," then vice-president Cyril Ramaphosa told guests at the event.

AFP