Tributes pour in for ‘mother of the nation’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Condolences from political party and union leaders streamed in on Monday night following the death of anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at 81.
The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) said in a statement it was shocked and devastated by her death. They “mourned the mother of the ANCWL, who had led the league during the most difficult times of our country, when all the odds were against her”.
“The epitome of the struggle against inequalities, unemployment and poverty is no more. One of the most prolific women leaders our country has had is gone but will never be forgotten,” ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said. “She will forever remain one of the astounding activists and embodiment of ANCWL values that we will always refer to in the struggle against the emancipation of women. She will forever remain an encouraging figure in the fight against patriarchy and male chauvinism in and outside politics,” Matuba said.
Madikizela-Mandela had endured physical and emotional torture under the apartheid regime but had never thought of quitting the struggle to follow her career as a social worker, Matuba said.
Many political leaders took to Twitter, including her close friend, EFF leader Julius Malema. He posted emojis of tears and broken hearts.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said in an interview with the SABC that the party was deeply saddened by her death. He said she was one of the people who was not ashamed to be seen with the leadership of the EFF.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane described her as “an incredible struggle hero” who played her role in the liberation of the people of SA.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died in Johannesburg on April 2 2018. Social media users paid tribute to the South African anti-apartheid activist.
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said on Monday she would be remembered as a feisty and vocal freedom fighter who did not hesitate to speak her mind.
“After the Rivonia trial, she became Madiba’s public face during the 27 years of his imprisonment. She also sacrificed almost three decades of her life during which she and uTata should have been free to go about their daily lives as a normal family with human rights and civil liberties. But that was not this couple’s fate; they had a higher calling,” Holomisa said in a statement distributed on social media.
He said she was never deterred from playing her political role, during which she was jailed several times and “harshly” exiled in Brandfort.
“She sometimes made for a controversial figure and whether one agreed with her views or not, one must admire the fact that she never lacked the courage of her convictions. She called a spade a shovel, and then some. She was strong, passionate, articulate and charismatic. She did not shirk confrontation, but also had a sense of humour and a light-hearted side,” Holomisa said
He said he would miss her.
Scenes from Mama Winnie’s Soweto home. @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/g4BxvbJHC7— Theto Mahlakoana (@ThetoThakane) April 2, 2018
Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla told Business Day Madikizela-Mandela would be missed by workers because she “was fearless” and a “resilient revolutionary”.
“She stared down the apartheid system, she defeated it, she outlived it. And long after apartheid died, she did one thing that most people who fought apartheid failed to do: she remained true to the mission of the revolution,” Pamla said.
He said that she was one of a few remaining revolutionaries who was still “truthful to the mission”.
“She remained a voice of reason long after 1994. She was still speaking truth to power to the former revolutionaries who became part of the elite. She never wavered in telling them what she though of their betrayeal. Of their compromise, of their corruption and of their failures. For us that is what we will miss a lot," Pamla said.
Late on Monday neighbours were lining the steets near her home in Soweto.
Local ANC leaders and the EFF’s Dali Mpofu were among the people seen entering the corner house.
Business Day understands members of Madikizela-Mandela’s family would meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Milpark hospital later.
