Tributes pour in for ‘mother of the nation’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Condolences from political party and union leaders streamed in on Monday night following the death of anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at 81.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) said in a statement it was shocked and devastated by her death. They “mourned the mother of the ANCWL, who had led the league during the most difficult times of our country, when all the odds were against her”.

“The epitome of the struggle against inequalities, unemployment and poverty is no more. One of the most prolific women leaders our country has had is gone but will never be forgotten,” ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said. “She will forever remain one of the astounding activists and embodiment of ANCWL values that we will always refer to in the struggle against the emancipation of women. She will forever remain an encouraging figure in the fight against patriarchy and male chauvinism in and outside politics,” Matuba said.

Madikizela-Mandela had endured physical and emotional torture under the apartheid regime but had never thought of quitting the struggle to follow her career as a social worker, Matuba said.

Many political leaders took to Twitter, including her close friend, EFF leader Julius Malema. He posted emojis of tears and broken hearts.