Tutu lauds Winnie as ‘defining symbol’ of the anti-apartheid struggle
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has described Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a “defining symbol” of the struggle against apartheid.
His comments come as the world reacted on Monday afternoon to the death of the 81-year-old struggle stalwart.
“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment,” Tutu said in a statement.
“Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists.”
Tutu and his wife, Leah, sent their condolences to Madikizela-Mandela's daughters, grandchildren and the extended family.
ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe said the ANC would miss her guidance. "She was among the last remaining leaders who continued to tell the party what was right and wrong."
National executive committee member Jeff Radebe described her as one of the country's greatest struggle icons who fought valiantly against apartheid. She was the "mother of the nation", "fearless" and "uncompromising".
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died in Johannesburg on April 2 2018. Social media users paid tribute to the South African anti-apartheid activist.
He said the government would release details of the memorial arrangements once they had been finalised.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura was visibly shaken by the news as he embraced ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula.
"I think one thing I can say is she was deeply loyal to the masses and fearless in the face of the enemy," he told Business Day.
The Madikizela-Mandela family confirmed that she died at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday, surrounded by friends and family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her daughters and family at this sad time‚” Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland said in a statement.
Parliament's presiding officers described her as a struggle icon who had carved a niche role in shaping the struggle.
“She defied the repressive laws and associated patriarchy, embodied a brave character of an unflinching woman in the wake of all odds against her throughout her life,” National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise said in a statement.
“She was a solid rock, a defender of the vulnerable and defenceless.”
Mbete and Modise said Madikizela-Mandela had been a pioneering MP.
“Her vibrancy, unending inner and outer beauty, her passionate connection with ordinary citizens, and her witty and critical mind had contributed to keeping the critical solidarity of the women of South Africa in every facet of life,” they said.
A separate report said Madikizela-Mandela had attended a Good Friday sermon with her granddaughter Zoleka Mandela on Friday.
Late on Monday, neighbours were lining the steets near her home in Soweto.
Local ANC leaders and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Dali Mpofu were among the people seen entering the corner house.
Business Day understands members of Madikizela-Mandela’s family would meet President Cyril Ramaphosa at Milpark hospital.
There was already a large media contingent outside the former ANC leader’s home on Monday evening.
People could be overheard sharing different stories about the woman who the nation affectionately referred to as “Mama Winnie”.
“She always felt like a mother to all of us, even if we have never met her, we felt her love,” said a group of teenagers.
A local man, Lloyd Kutama said after finding out about Madikizela-Mandela’s passing that he dropped his chores and headed to the house to mourn with the family. He said she has left a big gap in the country, adding that her contribution to society and the struggle for freedom was exemplary.
“She was really a fighter. All we are left is the history. We are very sad as South Africans and Sowetan,” he said.
