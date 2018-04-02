Tutu lauds Winnie as ‘defining symbol’ of the anti-apartheid struggle

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has described Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a “defining symbol” of the struggle against apartheid.

His comments come as the world reacted on Monday afternoon to the death of the 81-year-old struggle stalwart.

“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment,” Tutu said in a statement.

“Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists.”

Tutu and his wife, Leah, sent their condolences to Madikizela-Mandela's daughters, grandchildren and the extended family.

ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe said the ANC would miss her guidance. "She was among the last remaining leaders who continued to tell the party what was right and wrong."

National executive committee member Jeff Radebe described her as one of the country's greatest struggle icons who fought valiantly against apartheid. She was the "mother of the nation", "fearless" and "uncompromising".