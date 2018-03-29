Mantashe’s snubbing of key interest groups digs a deeper hole for party

These organisations, together with the Mining and Environmental Justice Community Network, are by far the most organised community voices in the mining sector, and there can be little doubt that their grassroots work could greatly enhance and enrich the debates around the formation of the charter. Yet the minister, in fidelity to the dismissive governmentality that has characterised the sector, dismisses these organisations as if they have nothing of value to add to the process.

This brings us to the second concern with the minister’s approach. Instead of using organised groups to inform the formulation of the charter, the minister wishes to set up meetings where compliant ANC members can be bussed in to drown out the voices of genuine constituencies.

Mining activists and Macua have extensive experience of the type of faux consultation the minister has in mind, and should he insist on pursuing this path the chances of meeting his three-month deadline appear slim. The policy process is headed towards becoming just another in which yet another minister fails to read the tea leaves and fails to understand that, contrary to the 1980s and 1990s, when Mantashe was active as a unionist in the sector, communities are organised, informed and determined to have a say in their own governance. His glib dismissal of their claims may yet come back to haunt him.

Instead of seeing the organisations of mining-affected communities as a hindrance, the minister would be well advised to view them as potential allies that could bring a deeper grassroots calculation to the development of sustainable solutions in the sector.

This leads us to the third concern with the minister’s approach. It would appear he is dead set on imposing a solution on communities that will be drafted exclusively by his selected partners while excluding any critical voices.

Such an imposition, which has a mountain of jurisprudence up to the Constitutional Court and the most recent high court ruling against such an approach, perpetuates the colonial subjectivity of the vast majority of people who are forced to live in the shadows of environmentally and socially destructive mines.

As a government that claims to be of and for the people, we should all be deeply concerned when that same government devises spurious excuses and devious methods to avoid the constitutional responsibility to include affected parties in finding solutions to their struggles.

Such are the actions of a government that no longer has an interest in representing the interests of the poor and vulnerable.

These are the actions of a government that is increasingly committed to governing in the interest of itself and its political party.

We have a right to expect more from the new government, and every citizen should see this attack on the rights of affected communities as a precursor to inevitable attack on their rights too.

• Rutledge is a natural resources manager at ActionAid.