EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Despite Cabinet changes, a mining charter showdown is still likely
Yield on government bonds now at levels last seen before Jacob Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene, and Investec is undeterred by the market
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
A court showdown between the mining industry and the government over former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s proposed charter has not been averted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration.
Wilson Muvhulawa, one of the founders of VBS Bank in 1982, has hit out at allegations that former president Jacob Zuma received a R7.8m loan from the bank as a reward for supporting the coronation of Venda King Toni Ramabulana.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The length of time National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams has taken to make what’s essentially a nondecision is disturbing, far more so is what appears to be a back-up plan he has put in place to undermine the chances that the NPA’s prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma will succeed.
Underlining the fact that mining policy amounts to a deal between elites, community representatives were absent at Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe’s meeting with the Chamber of Mines this weekend, DA spokesperson James Lorimer notes.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Investec’s write-off of billions of rand since the 2008 financial crisis on a legacy book that consists largely of UK property assets, has not deterred it from that market.
The rand was shaky on Monday morning, slipping through R12/$ for the first time in two weeks, at the start of what could be a decisive week for the local currency.
Zapiro's cartoon @SundayTimesZA (18 March 2018) on the reinstatement of corruption charges against former SA president Jacob Zuma #ZumaCharges - https://t.co/7Xc94H9a4p pic.twitter.com/3AZd9XGtmM— Zapiro (@zapiro) March 19, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
The yield on South African government bonds has now reached levels last seen before former president Jacob Zuma shocked the world by firing Nhlanhla Nene and replacing him with Des van Rooyen as finance minister.
Please sign in or register to comment.