EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Despite Cabinet changes, a mining charter showdown is still likely

Yield on government bonds now at levels last seen before Jacob Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene, and Investec is undeterred by the market

19 March 2018 - 12:27 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR PAWINSKI
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR PAWINSKI

A court showdown between the mining industry and the government over former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s proposed charter has not been averted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration.

Wilson Muvhulawa, one of the founders of VBS Bank in 1982, has hit out at allegations that former president Jacob Zuma received a R7.8m loan from the bank as a reward for supporting the coronation of Venda King Toni Ramabulana.

The length of time National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams has taken to make what’s essentially a nondecision is disturbing, far more so is what appears to be a back-up plan he has put in place to undermine the chances that the NPA’s prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma will succeed.

Underlining the fact that mining policy amounts to a deal between elites, community representatives were absent at Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe’s meeting with the Chamber of Mines this weekend, DA spokesperson James Lorimer notes.

Investec’s write-off of billions of rand since the 2008 financial crisis on a legacy book that consists largely of UK property assets, has not deterred it from that market.

The rand was shaky on Monday morning, slipping through R12/$ for the first time in two weeks, at the start of what could be a decisive week for the local currency.

The yield on South African government bonds has now reached levels last seen before former president Jacob Zuma shocked the world by firing Nhlanhla Nene and replacing him with Des van Rooyen as finance minister.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.