Companies / Mining

Gwede Mantashe dashes industry hopes of Mining Charter review

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe proposes limited changes to the contentious document

19 March 2018 - 05:59 Allan Seccombe
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: MASI LOSI
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: MASI LOSI

SA’s mining industry’s hope of revisiting the transformation and growth of the resources sector were dashed at weekend talks with new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Noticeably absent from the talks was the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), a key player in the industry. It allegedly said it had not received an invitation.

Talks pressed on without the union, an arch rival of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), but it is understood it will be invited to all further sessions.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa did not respond to requests for comment.

Senior players in the industry had spoken of the desire by the Chamber of Mines to use the chance of a new minister and the postponed court review of the controversial third version of the charter drawn up under the shambolic leadership of Mosebenzi Zwane, to find common ground with the government as espoused by Cyril Ramaphosa when he made his maiden address as president of the country.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Mantashe not keen to scrap Mining Charter

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

 

Gwede Mantashe ‘holds key to recovery’

The mineral resources minister inspires renewed optimism that the policy impasse in the mining industry could be tackled
Companies
3 days ago

New beginning for industry that has left a trail of destruction

The smash-and-grab approach to mining is not sustainable — only a narrow interest group has benefited, writes Jeff Magida
Opinion
3 days ago

Royal Bafokeng CEO ‘happy’ to see Zwane go

CEO Steve Phiri cites alleged corruption and inappropriate behaviour linked to the Guptas
Companies
12 days ago

Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in three months

The Chamber of Mines declines to confirm the new time frame to resolve the festering issue
Companies
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
2.
White business must do more, says property mogul ...
Companies / Property
3.
Persistent Eskom brings fresh charges against ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Turkey’s Uber drivers fear for their lives as ...
Companies
5.
Steinhoff shares ‘would be snapped up’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Gwede Mantashe ‘holds key to recovery’
Companies / Mining

New beginning for industry that has left a trail of destruction
Opinion

Royal Bafokeng CEO ‘happy’ to see Zwane go
Companies / Mining

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Is this how Mantashe got the mining job?
Opinion

Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in three months
Companies / Mining

TONY LEON: Can Ramaphosa walk through mining's minefield?
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.