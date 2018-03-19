Gwede Mantashe dashes industry hopes of Mining Charter review

SA’s mining industry’s hope of revisiting the transformation and growth of the resources sector were dashed at weekend talks with new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Noticeably absent from the talks was the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), a key player in the industry. It allegedly said it had not received an invitation.

Talks pressed on without the union, an arch rival of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), but it is understood it will be invited to all further sessions.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa did not respond to requests for comment.

Senior players in the industry had spoken of the desire by the Chamber of Mines to use the chance of a new minister and the postponed court review of the controversial third version of the charter drawn up under the shambolic leadership of Mosebenzi Zwane, to find common ground with the government as espoused by Cyril Ramaphosa when he made his maiden address as president of the country.

