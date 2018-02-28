Leakage and swing to a service economy take their toll on South Africa

The increased leakages have reduced the dynamism of the economy, in the sense of reduced multiplier effects of increased expenditure. This means any economically stimulating expenditure that takes place — such as private investment, an increase in exports or an increase in government expenditure — will have a lesser impact on the economy than it would have had 20 years ago.

Expenditure multipliers can also be calculated by individual sector. The largest decreases are for industries in the clothing, textiles, leather, footwear and transport equipment sectors. These also happen to be sectors targeted by the Department of Trade and Industry for industrial support, suggesting that the return on investment for this support may be below par.

The sectors that are the targets of industrial policy are also lacking in their ability to create jobs at the rate required by the economy. On aggregate, the industrial sectors targeted by the Department of Trade and Industry’s industrial policy action plan are becoming more skills intensive, which means they will not be able to absorb unemployed low-and middle-skilled workers even if they grow.

This tendency may be acceptable in Europe, where population growth is relatively static and education quality is high, but it is different in SA. It appears our industrial policy is misdirected if it is intended primarily to create the jobs that the economy so desperately needs.

Even when considering the economic "successes" since the end of apartheid, there are caveats. Three of the fastest-growing sectors are government services, banking and finance, and mining. The latter is subject to the commodity cycle and is based on an exhaustible resource so it cannot be the subject of long-term planning. The other two are strange services sectors that "take" much more than "give" to the economy.

The government services sector and the banking and finance sector have grown strongly yet their actual value addition cannot be in proportion to the magnitude of growth. Years of double-digit wage growth in the public sector has led to public sector jobs being better remunerated than equivalent private sector jobs. No one would believe this payment asymmetry is also correlated with productivity differences.

The financial sector has enjoyed massive efficiency gains as it has moved almost all services to the virtual environment. However, due to the oligopolistic nature of the sector and a lack of competitiveness, few of these gains have been passed on to consumers. These two services sectors — government and financial — are therefore "parasitic", extracting large economic rents from the economy. Their strong growth in the post-apartheid economy cannot be seen as true success.

Given these structural shifts, trade and industrial policy should be re-evaluated for its effectiveness in leveraging industrial strengths; creating jobs; growing the economy; enhancing technology uptake; up-skilling unskilled and semi-skilled workers and assisting with work transition processes.

• Stuart is an economist and policy analyst at the Trade Law Centre.