Leakage and swing to a service economy take their toll on South Africa
No modern economy remains the same over time; change is the order of the day annually, cyclically, structurally.
Whereas seasonal and cyclical changes follow a fluctuating pattern, structural changes are longer-term shifts in the fundamental nature of the economy and are not easily reversed. These longer-term changes are driven by intentional policies as well as by unintentional effects of economic processes.
In the case of SA, its "openness" to trade — the fact that a relatively high proportion of its economic activity is due to imports and exports — makes it more vulnerable to global economic shifts than if it was less open. The effects of these globalisation forces and domestic economic policies have brought the South African economy to the state it is today — far from the envisaged prosperous and egalitarian ideal.
In fact, there is more inequality today than in the mid-1990s when the democratic state was in its infancy. This can be explained by the declining share of value appropriated by unskilled and semi-skilled workers. Poorer households are reliant on unskilled and semi-skilled workers to earn income for them, and these categories of workers have been losing out relative to high-skilled workers and the owners of capital.
Why is this taking place? One important reason is because the services sector is growing and the manufacturing sector is shrinking. This tendency, when found in a developing country, is called "premature deindustrialisation". A developing economy would be expected to show an increasing level of industrialisation up to the point it becomes a developed economy. Much of Africa is deindustrialising as it battles to compete with the manufacturing economies of the Far East. The fact is a services-orientated economy, which SA is becoming more like, has less of a need for unskilled and semi-skilled workers than an industrialising economy. Production is becoming more skills intensive, hence the tendency for these categories of workers to lose out in terms of income and increasing unemployment.
It is not all bad news because net income gains are still positive relative to the mid-1990s, but higher-skilled workers and owners of capital have gained more than the other groups and the rising inequality resulting from this must surely be a concern for social stability.
The owners of capital have gained, but the share paid to overseas investors has risen proportionately. In general, overseas equity investors and lenders now take a larger slice out of the earnings of the economy, the latter since they are creditors of the state (government and parastatals). This type of flow is called "leakage": it reduces available income for circulation in the domestic economy. Other leakages that have increased are the share of income paid to the state — taxes — which are less efficiently utilised than private expenditure.
Imported goods and services can also be regarded as a "leakage", because income is paid to foreign rather than domestic businesses. Government policy in the mid-1990s was to grow the economy by encouraging export-led growth. Instead, the economy has become more reliant on imports, with import penetration increasing by 20% in the top 12 industrial sectors, but export intensity only up 11% in the same sectors.
The increased leakages have reduced the dynamism of the economy, in the sense of reduced multiplier effects of increased expenditure. This means any economically stimulating expenditure that takes place — such as private investment, an increase in exports or an increase in government expenditure — will have a lesser impact on the economy than it would have had 20 years ago.
Expenditure multipliers can also be calculated by individual sector. The largest decreases are for industries in the clothing, textiles, leather, footwear and transport equipment sectors. These also happen to be sectors targeted by the Department of Trade and Industry for industrial support, suggesting that the return on investment for this support may be below par.
The sectors that are the targets of industrial policy are also lacking in their ability to create jobs at the rate required by the economy. On aggregate, the industrial sectors targeted by the Department of Trade and Industry’s industrial policy action plan are becoming more skills intensive, which means they will not be able to absorb unemployed low-and middle-skilled workers even if they grow.
This tendency may be acceptable in Europe, where population growth is relatively static and education quality is high, but it is different in SA. It appears our industrial policy is misdirected if it is intended primarily to create the jobs that the economy so desperately needs.
Even when considering the economic "successes" since the end of apartheid, there are caveats. Three of the fastest-growing sectors are government services, banking and finance, and mining. The latter is subject to the commodity cycle and is based on an exhaustible resource so it cannot be the subject of long-term planning. The other two are strange services sectors that "take" much more than "give" to the economy.
The government services sector and the banking and finance sector have grown strongly yet their actual value addition cannot be in proportion to the magnitude of growth. Years of double-digit wage growth in the public sector has led to public sector jobs being better remunerated than equivalent private sector jobs. No one would believe this payment asymmetry is also correlated with productivity differences.
The financial sector has enjoyed massive efficiency gains as it has moved almost all services to the virtual environment. However, due to the oligopolistic nature of the sector and a lack of competitiveness, few of these gains have been passed on to consumers. These two services sectors — government and financial — are therefore "parasitic", extracting large economic rents from the economy. Their strong growth in the post-apartheid economy cannot be seen as true success.
Given these structural shifts, trade and industrial policy should be re-evaluated for its effectiveness in leveraging industrial strengths; creating jobs; growing the economy; enhancing technology uptake; up-skilling unskilled and semi-skilled workers and assisting with work transition processes.
• Stuart is an economist and policy analyst at the Trade Law Centre.
