In business, we become what we think: vicious or virtuous
Why it’s time to stop seeing business as a cut-throat game where dog eat dog is the norm
Why do seemingly reasonable and intelligent people continue to operate in non-virtuous and vicious ways that reflect low moral standards? One reason is the way we as citizens, leaders and followers think and talk about the nature of individuals and organisations.
How we talk about the world and our context in it has everything to do with the way the world is ultimately understood. If we keep seeing business as a cut-throat, zero-sum game where dog eat dog is the norm, self-interest is the only focus and short-term benefits are the name of the game, then we will always have a world where people act in this way.
Our collective memory and context are filled with stories of business, political and societal leaders who conducted themselves in ethically questionable ways through deceptive decisions and practices. The images of leaders who misuse power and who employ corrupt practices feature often in our daily news coverage. We clearly live in a time of moral deficit if we go by the track record of these leaders.
So, is there an alternative way of thinking that would help us achieve more positive outcomes? One point of view is to use virtues as our collective aspirational ideal to show how we want to behave and what we expect of others and our society.
The term “virtue” originates from the Greek word arête, which means excellence. It is defined as moral excellence and righteousness; goodness; and a particular efficacious, good or beneficial quality or advantage. Virtues (there are many) represent principles of moral character that guide our behaviour towards positive ethical outcomes. They are personal dispositions that may be measured and cultivated, and which help us achieve our potential by being ethical and becoming the best human being we can be.
The core departure point is that all human beings, including business and organisation leaders, inherently have the capacity and potential to do both good and evil. If, however, we continue to present organisations as characterised only by destructive competition, greed and selfishness, we end up feeding a corruptible monster.
Leaders have a substantial effect on the behaviour of their followers – positive and negative
Alternatively, if business were created and managed on the basis of individual trust and respect as well as collective gain for all stakeholders based on fair processes led by virtuous people, a different way of doing business would emerge. If we focused on creating mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders, our energy would flow toward the possibility of self-fulfilling organisational and individual virtuousness through positive feedback and reinforcement.
Leaders have a substantial effect on the behaviour of their followers, both positive and negative. They influence their followers mainly through perceptually driven attribution and modelling.
Attribution theory states that people judge a person’s behaviour based on perceived behaviour consistency over time. This suggests that a leader with virtuous characteristics and competencies is expected to demonstrate these consistently, although followers may only have restricted opportunities to observe them. So, some leaders might be perceived by their followers as less or more virtuous than others, based on the array of virtues they exemplify.
By behaving virtuously, leaders are viewed by their subordinates as role models with a positive influence. In this paradigm, both business and its leaders serve as a force for good. When we create a more positive picture of human beings and organisations, we increase the chances of making the world a better place, and organisations better places to work for.
Why have virtues, as a managerial concept for individuals, organisations and societies, largely been neglected then? Scholars believe the main reasons are:
- A Western mind-set of linear progress has emphasised values such as marketisation, interpersonal competition, personal achievement and material wealth, with little space for “old” virtues.
- In the past, virtues were frequently associated with religion, which has lost much of its social and cultural significance in a more secularised world. This has contributed to people ignoring virtues because they are seen as based on religious beliefs and practices.
- The growth in globalisation and widespread neo-economic liberalism has contributed to the destruction of the village as a place where transparency and moral consistency created natural limits for human communities. The village economy, with local, self-regulating and virtue-based practices, has been replaced by an urban, globally connected economy where anonymity frees individuals from the village’s social and moral norms. This lack of a communal ethos that fosters virtuous business practices has contributed to an increase in corporate, societal and political scandals.
We need leadership with a strong moral base. It is, however, important to state that a focus on virtues as a guide for leadership does not represent a naive way of dealing with moral decay, rampant personal enrichment and corporate scandals.
Jeff Immelt, the former CEO of GE, clearly stated that he wanted GE to be known as a virtuous organisation so that it would attract and motivate the most talented people. Virtuousness – and virtuous leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi – builds a brand image and evokes feelings of admiration to which people aspire. We need substantially better leadership at all levels of management in all types of organisations, and virtuousness can therefore no longer be ignored or neglected.
Prof Marius Ungerer is a full-time faculty member at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. His areas of expertise are strategic management and strategic leadership.
