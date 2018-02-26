In business, we become what we think: vicious or virtuous

Why do seemingly reasonable and intelligent people continue to operate in non-virtuous and vicious ways that reflect low moral standards? One reason is the way we as citizens, leaders and followers think and talk about the nature of individuals and organisations.

How we talk about the world and our context in it has everything to do with the way the world is ultimately understood. If we keep seeing business as a cut-throat, zero-sum game where dog eat dog is the norm, self-interest is the only focus and short-term benefits are the name of the game, then we will always have a world where people act in this way.

Our collective memory and context are filled with stories of business, political and societal leaders who conducted themselves in ethically questionable ways through deceptive decisions and practices. The images of leaders who misuse power and who employ corrupt practices feature often in our daily news coverage. We clearly live in a time of moral deficit if we go by the track record of these leaders.

So, is there an alternative way of thinking that would help us achieve more positive outcomes? One point of view is to use virtues as our collective aspirational ideal to show how we want to behave and what we expect of others and our society.

The term “virtue” originates from the Greek word arête, which means excellence. It is defined as moral excellence and righteousness; goodness; and a particular efficacious, good or beneficial quality or advantage. Virtues (there are many) represent principles of moral character that guide our behaviour towards positive ethical outcomes. They are personal dispositions that may be measured and cultivated, and which help us achieve our potential by being ethical and becoming the best human being we can be.

The core departure point is that all human beings, including business and organisation leaders, inherently have the capacity and potential to do both good and evil. If, however, we continue to present organisations as characterised only by destructive competition, greed and selfishness, we end up feeding a corruptible monster.