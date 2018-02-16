The rich still getting richer. And the poor?

For business and investors, political stability and policy certainty are always sought after to guarantee economic growth and safety of investments.

SA’s economic growth has for some time been taking a few knocks, including ratings downgrades and sluggish growth of below 1%. It is probably for this reason that there was so much optimism among South Africans when the team representing the country returned from Davos with investment promises.

Now that the political stalemate in the governing party has been resolved, that Davos investment promise must be revisited. SA must once again open itself to the world as a politically stable and policy certain environment.

Following SA’s performance at the 48th World Economic Forum, it is tempting to only wait in great anticipation of large capital inflows. But reality demands otherwise. The impression made at Davos was just to set the scene — it will not deliver the goods. Hard work must match the promises made.

With investors spoilt for investment destinations, South Africans all need to put their shoulders to the wheel and position the country as a destination of choice to attract the investment necessary to help improve economic growth, create much-needed jobs and ease the poverty and suffering that bedevils its millions of people.

The 2018 gathering at Davos, themed Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World, took place following a report by Oxfam on deepening inequality levels in the world.

In the report, titled Reward Work Not Wealth, Oxfam made several startling findings.