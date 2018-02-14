SA requires a paradigm shift to solve employment challenge

We are currently in an economic crisis that is overwhelming society.

The essence of the global crisis was neatly captured in the theme for the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos: Creating a shared future in a fractured world.

On December 16 1974, the New York Times wrote: "When emerging crises first beset a society, there are calls for it to do a better job of following the ways of tradition. Large-scale tinkering with the system almost always follows.

"If this does not work, breakthroughs in basic approaches must next be sought. But making such breakthroughs inevitably involves a re-examination, and often a restructuring, of fundamental assumptions and mental maps that underlie conventional wisdom."

We seem, at this point, to be out of options to remedy our economic woes. What is needed is a whole new way of looking at things.

In SA, recent reports by Oxfam and the World Inequality Lab confirm that we have one of the most unequal societies in the world, and that the situation is worsening.

We therefore have a greater need than most for an economic system that shares wealth.

Wealth will be shared when all job seekers have a job, excesses in executive pay are removed and our minimum wage reflects a living wage.