The wealthy put on blinkers when South Africa’s democracy dawned

The Steinhoff implosion, the attack on Capitec and the controversy surrounding MultiChoice have some effect on the life of ease and luxury some South Africans expect.

It would not be unreasonable to take the view that Markus Jooste thought it perfectly normal to expand Steinhoff’s business in Europe. Or for Christo Wiese to amass $5.3bn of wealth at one point. Or for Gerrie Fourie to refinance a loan for a distressed consumer over a longer payment period.

Or for Koos Bekker to lobby the government against encryption. Or for Bob van Dijk to defend a deal with the Gupta family as devoid of corruption.

The problem is, SA is not a normal country.

No one can remain immune to the staggering levels of inequality in the country, no matter how hard they try. Inequality remains the source of all the ills in SA.

Yes, Brazil has inequality and India has similar problems. And the ANC is overwhelmingly corrupt. And President Jacob Zuma is a bad leader.

However, these views surely must be subservient to this question: how can these captains of industry possibly believe that the usual rules apply to doing business in SA?

It was especially prescient for the University of Johannesburg to honour eminent economist Sampie Terreblanche last week.

For years, he has been pleading in the wilderness for the issue of inequality to be tackled. He has said it is the most crucial problem in the country and that SA is not normal; that colonialism of a special kind was a reality.

Terreblanche has eloquently described the ravages of "unbridled capitalism" and the secret deals between big business and the ANC before 1994, which now benefit the business people from the Western Cape more than they could ever have imagined. The response has been predictable. Terreblanche has been vilified from that corner as an eccentric and someone out of touch.

All this while Hermann Giliomee’s book, The Afrikaners, has been feted.

This raises the question: is it coincidence that most of the businesspeople who believe everything in SA is normal are from Stellenbosch or the Western Cape? There where the so-called Afrikaners are still ensconced in privilege behind a mountain range?