Dissident has stood firm against inequality

In word, gesture, and some of the more important economic history written in SA, Terreblanche has provided some unpopular explanations for the morose economic realities faced by the majority of citizens. When writing History of Inequality in South Africa he did not find the seeds that germinated into the country’s intractable social divisions in apartheid, or in the incomplete democratic revolution that succeeded it. He found them in the arrival of European settlers in 1652.

Where the mainstream now lays the blame for poverty squarely at the feet of a failed ANC, Terreblanche has not wavered from an insistence on the paramount roles played by slavery and indentured servitude, land theft and deprivation, neoliberalism and western transnational corporations.

His trenchant critique of the democratic project retains a searing evaluation of the ruling party. Terreblanche maintains that secret meetings between the ANC and big business — behind the high walls of Harry Oppenheimer’s estate and at the Development Bank of Southern Africa — laid the foundations for the continued beggary of the majority. The difference nowadays is that elite compacts are no longer made in secret — they are celebrated. Before jetting off to Davos to assure the global economic elite that SA was a safe bet again following his election as ANC president, a grinning Cyril Ramaphosa remarked that he was looking forward to one of the event’s hottest tickets — a wine tasting to be held at the Hotel Europe.

Ramaphosa was not alone in his excitement. A champagne cork cannoned appropriately off the ceiling on the first day of the summit, briefly interrupting PwC’s announcement of record levels of CEO confidence. And the IMF upgraded its forecast for global economic growth following President Donald Trump’s large tax cuts for the wealthy in the US.

There is no stronger confirmation that prevailing economic orthodoxy, and those revelling in it from Davos to Sandton, remain as vulnerable to Terreblanche’s reproach as ever.

A recent study found that South African citizens think that CEOs earn 28 times more than the average worker. In reality, they earn 541 times more. SA’s wealthiest top 10% now own 93% of all wealth in the country. The richest South Africans are among the richest people in the world, and the poorest are among the poorest. It is Terreblanche’s phantasm writ large.