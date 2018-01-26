YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
MMUSI MAIMANE: Immediate change is needed; Vukuzakhe is the DA’s overture
The rarified crowds of the global uber-elite at Davos must have toasted the arrival of Cyril Ramaphosa — or rather the absence of President Jacob Zuma — as the head of the South African delegation. I can understand their glee.
Ramaphosa is seen by them to be more urbane, eloquent and erudite than Zuma and he is very, very rich (although by now so is Zuma). Nothing gets the billionaire Davos set more excited than one of their own getting into power somewhere else in the world.
Top of the agenda for Ramaphosa and his team must be to start to turn around the prevailing global narrative about SA: that we are not serious about our role in the world economy and not interested in their bundles of investor cash.
Zuma did much over the years to reinforce and sustain this narrative, to the great detriment of our country.
The theme of the 2018 Davos gathering is Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World. Replace "world" with "country" and this sums up the challenge of our politics here at home.
The past 10 years have been bruising for SA. Our country is poorer, life is harder for most, and our delicate social tapestry so carefully and lovingly stitched together has begun to seriously fray. The overwhelming public sentiment is one of anxiety about the future and a seeping, nagging hopelessness that things can really be different.
While the global elite and the urban, middle-class elite back home may have welcomed Ramaphosa’s election, most poor South Africans, especially those young people looking for work, are not quite as convinced that things will be different. Or, crucially, that they will change quickly enough to make any meaningful difference to their daily lives.
The crisp question is: will Ramaphosa be able to lead the country through the admittedly very difficult and painful reforms required now to genuinely invigorate the economy? We will not have the luxury of years of slow marginal reform.
The biggest fight of all must be to rid his party of corruption. I know firsthand how tough this is. The DA holds the ANC to a very high standard, but when one’s own colleagues are implicated, the bonds of loyalty and fealty run deep.
But the public must be able to rely on the DA for clean, corruption-free government, and so we must hold ourselves to the same standard as we hold the ANC, no matter how difficult that is in practice. Ramaphosa must do the same, with even bigger fights and deeper fealties.
Reading Jacques Pauw’s book — The President’s Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and out of Prison — over Christmas, I could only feel a sense of deep sadness at how this could happen in our SA. How was it allowed to happen? How is it being allowed to continue, even now?
Ramaphosa has said many fine-sounding things about his commitment to fight corruption. If he matches those words with ruthless and speedy action, he will have the support of every right-minded South African, myself included.
We must re-establish the rule of law in this country or we will not achieve anything else. This is not partisan, it is central to our future as a prosperous democracy.
While Ramaphosa attempts to both unite his party and deal with the corrupt, I am focusing on how to make real that amended Davos theme: a shared future in a fractured country.
If we are to bring the country together, as we must, then we must give young, black, unemployed South Africans some sense that their own lives can indeed change for the better in the immediate future.
On Saturday I will be in Emfuleni setting out how we propose to offer this immediate change through a campaign I am calling Vukuzakhe, which means "get up and do it".
This is an effort to bridge the gap between young people looking for work and the providers of work — the business community, and where the DA governs, our various governments.
Young people will be given the chance to get a paid internship for a year. This gives them some valuable work experience and, hopefully, helps them get their foot in the door to a job.
DA governments already offer thousands of internships but many of these are not taken up, partly because we don’t communicate well enough that they are available. I want to create a central portal where young people can look for internships and apply for the ones they like.
SA can and will move beyond the febrility of the present and build a shared future, but only if we show young people that real, total change is not an impossible distant dream but is possible in the here and now.
Vukuzakhe is one important step towards this.
• Maimane is DA leader.
