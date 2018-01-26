MMUSI MAIMANE: Immediate change is needed; Vukuzakhe is the DA’s overture

The rarified crowds of the global uber-elite at Davos must have toasted the arrival of Cyril Ramaphosa — or rather the absence of President Jacob Zuma — as the head of the South African delegation. I can understand their glee.

Ramaphosa is seen by them to be more urbane, eloquent and erudite than Zuma and he is very, very rich (although by now so is Zuma). Nothing gets the billionaire Davos set more excited than one of their own getting into power somewhere else in the world.

Top of the agenda for Ramaphosa and his team must be to start to turn around the prevailing global narrative about SA: that we are not serious about our role in the world economy and not interested in their bundles of investor cash.

Zuma did much over the years to reinforce and sustain this narrative, to the great detriment of our country.

The theme of the 2018 Davos gathering is Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World. Replace "world" with "country" and this sums up the challenge of our politics here at home.

The past 10 years have been bruising for SA. Our country is poorer, life is harder for most, and our delicate social tapestry so carefully and lovingly stitched together has begun to seriously fray. The overwhelming public sentiment is one of anxiety about the future and a seeping, nagging hopelessness that things can really be different.